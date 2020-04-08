Billie Eilish Is Enjoying Being Alone During COVID-19 Isolation

8 April 2020, 11:17

Billie Eilish is enjoying being alone during lockdown
Billie Eilish is enjoying being alone during lockdown. Picture: PA/ Instagram @billieeilish

Billie Eilish is a self-confessed loner, so this isolation business is a piece of cake to her, as she adopts two pit bull puppies to occupy her time at home!

Billie Eilish is handling this self isolation like a boss, as she enjoys being alone, admitting although she misses her friends she's completely fine with her own company, the GRAMMY singer told Telekom Electronic Beats' podcast.

Speaking on new podcast, Telekom Electronic Beats', the 18-year-old said: "I love my friends, I can't wait to see them, I do miss them a lot, but at the same time, I'm good. I'm good being alone - I like being alone."

The 'No Time To Die' GRAMMY winner got a little philosophical, and doesn't think people will stay grateful for their freedom after the pandemic for very long.

Billie said: "As soon as we can see people again and go out, we're going to be so happy and grateful and in about three days, we're all going to take it for granted again."

"That's the way people work. It's the way humans are made, you miss something so bad once you don't have it. You never think about it when you have it."

During her time at home, where she lives in LA with her parents, the singer has adopted two pit bull puppies, Miss Mardy and Jim, which are occupying her time, and has put out several posts on Instagram encouraging people to adopt the breed that gets a 'bad rep'.

Elsewhere in the interview, she looked back at her career so far and where she think she went right, saying a piece of advice she stuck to is "'no' is like the most powerful thing you can say, like no means like a million times more than yes".

The 'Bad Guy' singer also cited 'sticking to[her] own ideas and treatments for like videos, all [her] own ideas for artwork' as another key to having made it so big.

