QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Billie Eilish?

25 March 2020, 07:28

Take our Billie Eilish quiz
Take our Billie Eilish quiz. Picture: Getty

If you think you're the biggest and best Avocado, then you need to prove it by taking on our Billie Eilish quiz.

Billie Eilish has amassed one of the biggest and most powerful fandoms in the entire history of the music industry, but...

We want to know who's at the top of this fanbase.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Billie Eilish News And Gossip

Simply answer ten questions to see how much you really know the 'bad guy' sensation.

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  2. 2
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  4. 4
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  5. 5
    Boyfriend artwork
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  7. 7
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  8. 8
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  9. 9
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  10. 10
    How To Be Lonely artwork
    How To Be Lonely
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  11. 11
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  12. 12
    Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton)
    Benee
    itunes
  13. 13
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  14. 14
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  15. 15
    Rain
    Aitch
    itunes
  16. 16
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  17. 17
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  18. 18
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. Raye
    itunes
  19. 19
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  21. 21
    City Of Angels artwork
    City Of Angels
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  22. 22
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  23. 23
    The Box artwork
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  24. 24
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  25. 25
    If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)
    JP Saxe
    itunes
  26. 26
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  27. 27
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  28. 28
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  29. 29
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  30. 30
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  31. 31
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  32. 32
    Top Winners (feat. Not3s)
    Tinie Tempah
    itunes
  33. 33
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  34. 34
    The Gambler
    Kenny Rogers
    itunes
  35. 35
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  36. 36
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  37. 37
    Islands In the Stream
    Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton
    itunes
  38. 38
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  39. 39
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones & Ella Henderson
    itunes
  40. 40
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Dixie D'Amelio is a TikTok celebrity

Who Is TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio's Sister Dixie D'Amelio? Age, Net Worth & Instagram Account

News

The Excel Centre is to be used for a temporary NHS Hospital

ExCel Centre London To Become Temporary Hospital 'NHS Nightingale' For Coronavirus Patients

Coronavirus

Todrick Hall slams Kim Kardashian branding her 'self absorbed' and 'entitled'

Todrick Hall Slams 'Entitled, Stubborn' Kim Kardashian On Instagram Defending Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Kill the time working from home by getting through some podcasts

Seven Podcasts To Listen To While You Work From Home Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak

Features

Little Mix have amassed an incredible fortune

How Much Are Little Mix Worth? Net Worth Of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, And Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Little Mix