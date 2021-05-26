Billie Eilish’s UK Tour: Dates, Venues & How To Get Tickets To 'Happier Than Ever'

26 May 2021, 10:53 | Updated: 26 May 2021, 11:08

Billie Eilish has announced her 'Happier Than Ever' world tour
Billie Eilish has announced her 'Happier Than Ever' world tour. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram / Getty

Billie Eilish has announced her ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour ahead of her new album’s release – and she’s coming to the UK!

Billie Eilish has a big year ahead of her – after releasing her second studio album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, which drops in July, the 19-year-old is heading on our just two months later.

Starting in September 2021, Billie will tour until July 2022.

4 Facts Billie Eilish Has Shared About 'Happier Than Ever' Album

The world tour includes stops in the UK and Europe, and tickets are finally available for Billie’s next string of long-anticipated concerts.

Here’s everything you need to know about Billie’s UK tour dates…

Billie Eilish is heading on tour again
Billie Eilish is heading on tour again. Picture: Getty
Billie Eilish's new album comes out in July
Billie Eilish's new album comes out in July. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish’s UK tour dates

Billie will be performing at the below UK venues on the listed dates in 2022:

  • 3 June - SSE Arena, Belfast
  • 7 June - AO Arena, Manchester
  • 8 June - AO Arena, Manchester
  • 10 June - The O2, London
  • 11 June - The O2, London
  • 12 June - The O2, London
  • 14 June - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
  • 15 June - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
  • 16 June - The O2, London

How to get tickets to Billie Eilish’s UK tour

Public tickets for Billie’s UK tour dates go on sale Friday 28 May at 10am.

Pre-sale tickets are already available as of 26 May.

