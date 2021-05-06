4 Things We Know About Billie Eilish’s’ Happier Than Ever’ Album

Billie Eilish is releasing album 'Happier Than Ever' in July. Picture: Getty / Billie Eilish/Instagram

By Capital FM

2021 is proving to be Billie Eilish’s best year yet already and she’ll soon drop her next album ‘Happier Than Ever’.

Naturally there’s a lot of hype for Billie Eilish’s July album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, excitement which only grew when the 19-year-old dropped eerily poignant song ‘Your Power’.

Grammy-award winner Billie has already unveiled her aesthetic for her new era, a 50’s blonde bombshell with 0 cares given on what people say about her, and we just know ‘Happier Than Ever’ is going to be massive for the already world-dominating teen.

As we quite literally countdown the days to Billie’s new album, we’ve rounded up a few things she’s spilled about the next EP, from where it was written to why she might sound a little different this time around…

‘Happier Than Ever’ was written in Finneas’ basement

Billie and brother/songwriter Finneas spent quarantine, and the majority of 2020 actually, holed away in the basement studio of his house to work on new music.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer had just embarked on a few of her tour dates when the worldwide lockdown came into place, giving her months off to not only write and produce without a deadline, but to actually enjoy themselves.

She also learnt to engineer, making our lockdown-learned talent of bread making seem trivial compared to the creative genius that is Billie.

'Happier Than Ever' comes out in July. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Billie’s voice might sound a little different

In her interview with British Vogue, Billie said she’s “grown so much” since her debut EP ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?’ was released in 2019.

She said: “I’ve grown so much and gotten so much better in my voice, it’s crazy to think about. I think change is one of the best gifts in the world.”

Well, it has been over two years since her first studio album!

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O'Connell wrote the new album in quarantine. Picture: Getty

‘Happier Than Ever’ includes a lot of emotion

If you thought Billie’s debut album was deep, things are about to get a whole lot deeper.

It seems Bille has poured every inch of her whole heart and soul into ‘Happier Than Ever’, with a lot of upset and anger included on the new tracks.

As well as ‘Your Power’, about people who take advantage of others, Billie’s included a song where she quite literally screams.

She told Vogue: “It was very satisfying to scream. Because I was very angry. There’s so much anger in those songs – anger and disappointment and frustration.”

Billie’s bringing her empowerment stance to the track list

At 19 years old Billie is strong minded and not afraid to say things as they are, which is why fans adore her so much.

And by completely switching up her new look to a vibe no one was expecting, we can tell Billie’s done a lot of growing up in the past two years and that’s exactly what we’re going to see on the album.

As she perfectly summarised in her cover shoot: “My thing is that I can do whatever I want. It’s all about what makes you feel good.”

And from that alone we just know the lyrics on ‘Happier Than Ever’ are going to be the type that stay with you.

