Billie Eilish Gets Honest As Jodie Comer, Justin Bieber, Orlando Bloom And More Legends Quiz Her In Vogue Q&A

Billie Eilish freaked out when Jodie Comer appeared on screen to ask her a question. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram / Getty

By Capital FM

Billie Eilish gave an insight into how her creative brain really works in a Q&A with her idols including Jodie Comer and Justin Bieber.

After Billie Eilish’s sensational cover shoot with British Vogue the ‘Your Power’ singer sat down for their ‘Ask A Legend’ series where she was asked insightful questions by some of her biggest idols.

Jodie Comer, Justin Bieber, who's really good friends with Billie, Orlando Bloom, Arlo Parks, Stormzy and Avril Lavinge were just a handful of the names involved in the video, getting Billie to spill on her creative processes, songwriting skills and what makes her happy.

Her brother and songwriting partner Finneas also got involved in the concept.

Justin Bieber appeared in Vogue's Ask A Legend series. Picture: Getty

Ever candid Billie did her best to share her honest answers, keeping some under wraps so as not to reveal too many personal anecdotes.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner was also asked some lighter questions, with Bieber asking if she’d rather wear dirty socks or sleep in dirty sheets.

Killing Eve actress Jodie asked the 19-year-old what would be her go-to karaoke song and Billie, after freaking out and telling the TV star she has "such a crush on you, girl" said it would be anything by H.E.R.

Dominic Fike asked: “When was the last time you did something for the first time?” and Billie admitted her answer was “really explicit” so naturally avoided giving that one away.

However, she did spill that she “went on a date for the first time yesterday.”

