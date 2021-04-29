Billie Eilish’s ‘Vulnerable’ Lyrics To ‘Your Power’ Explained As She Shares Song 'To Inspire Change’

Billie Eilish’s new song ‘Your Power, is more stunning than we could have ever imagined and she's put her whole heart into these vulnerable lyrics.

Billie Eilish is about to drop a whole new album, 'Happier Than Ever', and she’s given us a glimpse at the new EP’s vibe with new single ‘Your Power’.

The track is classic Billie X Finneas, with some emotionally honest lyrics.

Continuing our admiration of Billie – and her impeccable new-era blonde hair – we’re taking a closer look at the lyrics...

Billie Eilish said she feels 'vulnerable' putting 'Your Power' out there. Picture: Getty

The meaning behind Billie Eilish's 'Your Power' lyrics

Billie has gone for a stripped-back vibe in the video – which she directed – for ‘Your Power’ as she sings about a controlling relationship while sat on a hillside with a snake slowly wrapping itself around her.

When she released the song Billie explained she “holds it close” to her heart and is about situations “we’ve all witnessed” where power is abused.

She said: “‘Your Power’ song and video out now. this is one of my favourite songs i’ve ever written. i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart [sic].

“This is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power.”

Billie’s opted for some striking lyrics such as: ‘And you swear you didn't know (You didn't know)/ You said you thought she was your age’ and her message is a simple one, more prominent than ever: ‘Don’t abuse your power.’

What are the lyrics to Billie Eilish ‘Your Power’?

Try not to abuse your power I know we didn't choose to change

You might not wanna lose your power

But having it's so strange

She said you were a hero, you played the part

But you ruined her in a year, don't act like it was hard

And you swear you didn't know (You didn't know, didn't know)

No wonder why you didn't ask (Didn't ask, didn't ask)

She was sleeping in your clothes (In your clothes)

But now she's got to get to class

How dare you?

And how could you?

Will you only feel bad when they find out?

If you could take it all back, would you?

Try not to abuse your power I know we didn't choose to change You might not wanna lose your hours But having it's so strange

I thought that I was special

You made me feel like it was my fault you were the devil

Lost your appeal

Does it keep you in control? (In control, in control)

For you to keep her in a cage?

And you swear you didn't know (You didn't know)

You said you thought she was your age

How dare you?

And how could you?

Will you only feel bad if it turns out

That they kill your contract?

Would you?

Try not to abuse your power I know we didn't choose to change

You might not wanna lose your power

But power isn't pain

Hmm

Ooh, ooh, ha

La-la-la-la-la

