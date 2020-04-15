How Are Billie Eilish And Finneas Related?

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell are an award-winning sibling duo. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell are both heavily involved in one another’s musical careers.

Pop star Billie Eilish, 18, and producer Finneas O’Connell, 22, who will both individually perform for One World: Together at Home on 18 April, have worked closely together throughout the ‘Bad Guy’ singer’s rise into the spotlight.

Finneas is credited for co-writing and producing most of Billie’s songs and regularly appears alongside the star at events and interviews to support her and help promote her music.

How are Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell related?

If you’re a long-term Billie fan you’ll have discovered long ago that Finneas is the hugely talented big brother of the pop sensation.

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish are the only producers of her hit debut album. Picture: Getty

The siblings are incredibly close and their family even built an at-home studio for their children to make music in when they were growing up.

In April 2018 he told Atwood magazine when he was quizzed on touring with his sister: "We're a pretty close knit family to begin with so that’s not really super new. We get along really well so it’s been really nice."

Why do Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell have different surnames?

Billie's full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, but she chose to use one of her middle names as her stage name while Finneas kept his as 'O'Connell'.

If you're wondering where the name 'Eilish' comes from, the family are of Irish and Scottish descent and 'Eilish' is the Gaelic translation of Elizabeth.

Although Finneas now lives with his girlfriend, YouTube blogger Claudia Sulewski, Billie regularly visits her brother to continue making music.

Finneas is a star in his own right alongside his sister’s success, starring in TV shows and films before dedicating his time to Billie’s music, including Glee and a brief role in Modern Family, as well as Bad Teacher with Cameron Diaz.

Finneas O'Connell is a star in his own right with amazing musical and acting talents. Picture: Getty

Since turning his attention to music, Finneas, like his sister, has won heaps of awards.

Earlier this year he scooped four Grammy Awards for his production on Billie’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Speaking about sharing a musical passion with her brother, Billie said to the New York Times in April 2019 she first started making music at 11.

She explained: “My brother started around 12. Me and him both started doing the same thing in the same house and we were like, ‘we live three feet away from each other why don’t we do this together?’”

The siblings began by making music from Finneas’ bedroom, with their mum bringing them food as they spent hours in the creative process.

