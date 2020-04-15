How Are Billie Eilish And Finneas Related?

15 April 2020, 17:33 | Updated: 15 April 2020, 17:38

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell are an award-winning sibling duo
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell are an award-winning sibling duo. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell are both heavily involved in one another’s musical careers.

Pop star Billie Eilish, 18, and producer Finneas O’Connell, 22, who will both individually perform for One World: Together at Home on 18 April, have worked closely together throughout the ‘Bad Guy’ singer’s rise into the spotlight.

Billie Eilish’s Natural Hair: The 'Bad Guy' Singer's Real Hair Colour Revealed

Finneas is credited for co-writing and producing most of Billie’s songs and regularly appears alongside the star at events and interviews to support her and help promote her music.

How are Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell related?

If you’re a long-term Billie fan you’ll have discovered long ago that Finneas is the hugely talented big brother of the pop sensation.

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish are the only producers of her hit debut album
Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish are the only producers of her hit debut album. Picture: Getty

The siblings are incredibly close and their family even built an at-home studio for their children to make music in when they were growing up.

In April 2018 he told Atwood magazine when he was quizzed on touring with his sister: "We're a pretty close knit family to begin with so that’s not really super new. We get along really well so it’s been really nice."

Why do Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell have different surnames?

Billie's full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, but she chose to use one of her middle names as her stage name while Finneas kept his as 'O'Connell'.

If you're wondering where the name 'Eilish' comes from, the family are of Irish and Scottish descent and 'Eilish' is the Gaelic translation of Elizabeth.

Although Finneas now lives with his girlfriend, YouTube blogger Claudia Sulewski, Billie regularly visits her brother to continue making music.

Finneas is a star in his own right alongside his sister’s success, starring in TV shows and films before dedicating his time to Billie’s music, including Glee and a brief role in Modern Family, as well as Bad Teacher with Cameron Diaz.

Finneas O'Connell
Finneas O'Connell is a star in his own right with amazing musical and acting talents. Picture: Getty

Since turning his attention to music, Finneas, like his sister, has won heaps of awards.

Earlier this year he scooped four Grammy Awards for his production on Billie’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Speaking about sharing a musical passion with her brother, Billie said to the New York Times in April 2019 she first started making music at 11.

She explained: “My brother started around 12. Me and him both started doing the same thing in the same house and we were like, ‘we live three feet away from each other why don’t we do this together?’”

The siblings began by making music from Finneas’ bedroom, with their mum bringing them food as they spent hours in the creative process.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Billie Eilish News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  2. 2
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  3. 3
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  4. 4
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  5. 5
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  6. 6
    Thank You Baked Potato artwork
    Thank You Baked Potato
    Matt Lucas
    itunes
  7. 7
    Toosie Slide
    Drake
    itunes
  8. 8
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  9. 9
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  10. 10
    Break My Heart artwork
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    Savage artwork
    Savage
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  12. 12
    In Your Eyes
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  13. 13
    Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) artwork
    Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton)
    Benee
    itunes
  14. 14
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  15. 15
    Everyday Heroes (NHS Charity Single)
    Skerryvore
    itunes
  16. 16
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  17. 17
    If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)
    JP Saxe
    itunes
  18. 18
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  19. 19
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  21. 21
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. RAYE
    itunes
  22. 22
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  23. 23
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  24. 24
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  25. 25
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  26. 26
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne Marie
    itunes
  27. 27
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  28. 28
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  29. 29
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  30. 30
    Quarantine Song artwork
    Quarantine Song
    Jake Quickenden
    itunes
  31. 31
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  32. 32
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  33. 33
    You should be sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You should be sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  34. 34
    We'll Meet Again
    Vera Lynn, Katherine Jenkins
    itunes
  35. 35
    CITY OF ANGELS artwork
    CITY OF ANGELS
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  36. 36
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  37. 37
    Lovely Day
    Bill Withers
    itunes
  38. 38
    Boyfriend
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  39. 39
    everything i wanted artwork
    everything i wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  40. 40
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Hailee Steinfeld pitched herself to join Little Mix

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Auditions To Be Little Mix's Fifth Member

Little Mix

Quarantine ideas to keep you entertained

5 Fresh Ideas To Try In Isolation If You’re Bored Of Quizzes

Coronavirus

Lady Gaga's sister has starred in two of her music videos.

Lady Gaga’s Family: From Her Mum Cynthia & Dad Joe To Her Lookalike Sister Natali

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has organised a live broadcast event to aid the COVID-19 response fund

Lady Gaga’s Coronavirus Benefit Concert One World: Together At Home – When Is It And How Can I Watch It?

Features

Lady Gaga lives in Malibu

Inside Lady Gaga’s Malibu Home Complete With A Pool, Gym, Stables And An Ocean View

Lady Gaga