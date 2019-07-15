Billie Eilish's Brother's Girlfriend: Fans Think Finneas' GF Is A Billie Lookalike

Billie Eilish with brother Finneas and Claudia Suwelski. Picture: Instagram

Fans believe Billie Eilish's brother Finneas' girlfriend and YouTube star Claudia Sulewski looks a lot like his famous sibling.

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell is currently dating YouTuber Claudia Sulewski and fans have been quick to point out the similarities between Claudia and his world-famous sister.

Fans have been flooding his Instagram comments section with remarks about how his girlfriend is the doppelgänger of Billie.

Billie Eilish's Hair: Fans Can't Get Enough Of Her New Green Hairstyle

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell. Picture: Getty

With every photo Finneas posts about Claudia, he sees an influx of comments surrounding how much she looks like Billie. Comments such as, "is it just me or his gf kinda looks like billie?!" and "i literally thought she was billie and i was like why she look a little different and i see its not her...bruh thats scaring me".

Fans have become so accustomed to the similarities that they're even aware that other fans will comment about it on any of Finneas' posts. One follower wrote, "*waits for the comments about how claudia looks like billie*".

Download our free app right now to keep up to date with all the pop news you need in your life!