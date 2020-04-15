How Old Is Billie Eilish? Does She Have A Boyfriend And Is She Vegan?

15 April 2020, 14:20

Billie Eilish will be the youngest star to perform at the 'One World: Together At Home' benefit concert
Billie Eilish will be the youngest star to perform at the 'One World: Together At Home' benefit concert. Picture: PA

Billie Eilish is one of the biggest pop stars around, but what’s her age and is the 'No Time To Die' singer in a relationship?

Billie Eilish has made a massive impact in the music world and is set to perform at Lady Gaga's One World: Together At Home benefit concert for coronavirus, amongst other big stars such as Taylor Swift, Lizzo and her songwriter brother, Finneas O'Connell.

The ‘bad guy’ singer is known for being the youngest ever James Bond theme-tune writer and singer for the movie franchise, but how old is she? And does she have a boyfriend?

Billie Eilish’s Natural Hair: The 'Bad Guy' Singer's Real Hair Colour Revealed

Here’s what we know…

How old is Billie Eilish?

The ‘Everything I Wanted’ hitmaker is 18 years old.

Born on December 18, 2001, she only recently turned 18, as the star hit massive success with her music at just 17 years old.

Her first notably ‘big’ song ‘Ocean Eyes’ was released in 2016, meaning she was only 14 years old when it dropped!

View this post on Instagram

18 tomorrow

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

Does Billie Eilish have a boyfriend?

Billie appears to be single at the moment and hasn’t spoken about being in a relationship.

However, in an interview with Vogue in February, she briefly addressed an ex.

When speaking about mental health, she connected her own depression to 'concatenation of events in her early adolescence, including a dance injury, a toxic friend group, and a romantic relationship with someone who treated her poorly’.

It is not known who Billie was dating at the time.

Is Billie Eilish vegan?

Billie Eilish explained why she became vegan
Billie Eilish explained why she became vegan. Picture: Tumblr

The ‘No Time To Die’ star is vegan and has been very open about her choice to cut out meat and dairy products from her diet.

In response to a fan question on Tumblr about why she made the change, she wrote: “I went vegan like four years ago. there were a lot of reasons.

“I love animals and i just think there’s no point in creating something out of an animal when the animal is already there. leave animals alone. damn.

“Also im lactose intolerant and dairy is horrible for your skin and my skin is VERY aware of that [sic]."

