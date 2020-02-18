Who Is Billie Eilish? Everything About The BRIT Nominee & Bond Singer, From Her Net Worth To Her Friendship With Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish is up for International Female Solo Artist at the BRITs. Picture: PA

Billie Eilish has completely dominated the music industry over the past few years - we’re here to bring you everything you need to know about the ‘No Time To Die’ singer, who’s up for a BRIT award.

Billie Eilish is without a doubt the most successful teenager in the world right now, thanks to her huge presence in the music industry.

The ‘Bad Guy’ hitmaker has made headlines recently after being chosen to sing the theme tune for the new James Bond movie with 'No Time To Die’, making her the youngest ever artist in history to land the opportunity.

She’s set to take the stage at the 2020 BRIT awards - but who is Billie and how old is she?

Here’s everything we know…

Who is Billie Eilish?

Billie Eilish is the youngest artist to write a Bond song. Picture: Instagram

Billie, who has just turned 18 years old, is an LA-based musician.

She's been writing songs since she was 11 years old and started her career at age 14, when she uploaded her first song ‘Ocean Eyes’ on SoundCloud and it became viral overnight.

Ever since, she’s completely smashed it and became the youngest ever female to top the UK album chart with ‘When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ At 17 years old.

Who is her brother?

Billie Eilish and Finneas write most of her music together. Picture: PA

Billie’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, is a songwriter and has worked with his younger sister on most of her songs, including the Bond theme song, ’No Time To Die’.

He’s also an actor, having starred in numerous TV shows and films such as Glee, Bad Teacher and Modern Family.

It’s estimated that he’s worth around $5million (£3.8million) as of 2019.

Which BRIT award has she been nominated for?

Billie Eilish is known for her slime green hair. Picture: Instagram

She's in the running for International Female Solo Artist.

Billie is up against Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey and Lizzo.

What is Billie’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the ‘Xanny’ singer is worth a whopping $8million (£6.1million).

How tall is she?

She is 5 feet 3 inches.

What’s her relation to Justin Bieber?

Billie Eilish was a huge Justin Bieber fan when she was younger. Picture: Instagram

Billie has been a fan of Justin’s since his signature hair-flick days, making her a true Belieber.

However, it seems the ‘Yummy’ hitmaker is a huge fan of hers too and after meeting each other at Coachella in 2019, fans went crazy over the duo’s adorable first hug - they’ve been close friends ever since!

