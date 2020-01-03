Justin Bieber's 'Yummy' Lyrics Pay Tribute To Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber talks about Hailey in 'Yummy'. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber has started his new music era with his track 'Yummy'.

Justin Bieber dropped his new single 'Yummy' and the lyrics are pointing to his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Halfway through the track, Biebs says: "I'm elated you are my lady," and we are so here for the tribute to the 22-year-old model, who he married in September 2019.

A source previously told E! News the 26-year-old 'I Don't Care' hitmaker would be penning his feelings about Hailey in his new music.

They said: "There were a lot of dark times and the breakdown he went through. He touches on his mental health struggles and how he got through it."

Going on to say she "helped him through that time", they added: "He also writes a lot of about their love and the power of their love being different than anything else he's experienced.

"It's a familiar sound that the fans will love. He's doing what he does best and everyone is really looking forward to getting it out there for the world to enjoy."

JB is set to drop a new album for the first time in five years, as he marks a new era with his comeback to music.

If that wasn't exciting enough, he also recently announced he will be going on tour and dropping a YouTube docu-series called 'Seasons'.

The ten-part documentary delves into Justin's private life over the last couple years, following the 'What Do You Mean' hitmaker's journey in music and relationships.

The description outlines 'Seasons', reading: "For the very first time, the world’s biggest superstar, Justin Bieber, is pulling back the curtain and giving fans an intimate look into the past few years of his life.

"From the joys of marriage to the struggles through difficult seasons, Justin opens up to reveal his biggest challenges as he gets back into the studio to record his first album since 2015."

The documentary airs on YouTube on 27 January and will be streamed weekly.

