Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber Release New Song 'I Don't Care'
10 May 2019, 08:24
Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have teamed up for a huge collaboration titled 'I Don't Care'. The track dropped on Friday morning with an official music video set to follow.
After two weeks of teasing, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have finally released their highly-anticipated song 'I Don't Care'.
'I Don't Care' is a huge-sounding, pop hit from Ed and Biebs that's bound to be the song of the summer.
The track is about appreciating your partner being by your side when you're down and struggling with anxiety or at a bad party. Justin recently wed Hailey Baldwin while Ed is rumoured to be married to his fiancé Cherry Seaborn.
The single was released at 5am on Friday morning with the pair both sharing lyric videos on their own YouTube channels. It's the first bit of proper new music from Ed and Justin in a number of years.
Ed hasn't released any solo material since his 2017 album Divide, which included 'Shape of You' and 'Perfect'. Meanwhile, Justin has featured on tracks with the likes of DJ Khaled and David Guetta but his last solo single was 'Friends' in 2017.
It's actually not the first time the pair have worked together. Ed helped to write Justin's 2015 hit 'Love Yourself' and just recently they could both be heard voicing animals in Lil Dicky's new song 'Earth'.
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care lyrics:
[Ed Sheeran:]
I'm at a party I don't wanna be at
And I don't ever wear a suit and tie, yeah
Wonderin' if I could sneak out the back
Nobody's even lookin' me in my eyes
Can you take my hand?
Finish my drink, say, "Shall we dance?" (Hell, yeah)
You know I love ya, did I ever tell ya?
You make it better like that
Don't think I fit in at this party
Everyone's got so much to say (Yeah)
I always feel like I'm nobody, mmm
Who wants to fit in anyway?
'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah
All the bad things disappear
And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
[Justin Bieber:]
We at a party we don't wanna be at
Tryna talk, but we can't hear ourselves
Press your lips, I'd rather kiss 'em right back
With all these people all around
I'm crippled with anxiety
But I'm told it's where we're s'posed to be
You know what? It's kinda crazy 'cause I really don't mind
And you make it better like that
Don't think we fit in at this party
Everyone's got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah
When we walked in, I said I'm sorry, mmm
But now I think that we should stay
[Ed Sheeran (Justin Bieber):]
'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah
All the bad things disappear
Yeah, you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (No)
[Justin Bieber:]
I don't like nobody, but it's like you're the only one here
I don't like nobody but you, baby, I don't care
[Ed Sheeran:]
I don't like nobody but you, I hate everyone here
I don't like nobody but you, baby, yeah
[Ed Sheeran (Justin Bieber):]
'Cause I don't care (Don't care)
When I'm with my baby, yeah (Oh yeah)
All the bad things disappear (Disappear)
And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody (Maybe I'm somebody)
I can deal with the bad nights (With the bad nights)
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near (Me near)
You can take me anywhere (Anywhere, anywhere)
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody
(I'm loved by somebody, yeah, yeah, yeah)
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh