Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber Release New Song 'I Don't Care'

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran release 'I Don't Care'. Picture: Instagram: @teddysphotos/Getty Images

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have teamed up for a huge collaboration titled 'I Don't Care'. The track dropped on Friday morning with an official music video set to follow.

After two weeks of teasing, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have finally released their highly-anticipated song 'I Don't Care'.

'I Don't Care' is a huge-sounding, pop hit from Ed and Biebs that's bound to be the song of the summer.

The track is about appreciating your partner being by your side when you're down and struggling with anxiety or at a bad party. Justin recently wed Hailey Baldwin while Ed is rumoured to be married to his fiancé Cherry Seaborn.

The single was released at 5am on Friday morning with the pair both sharing lyric videos on their own YouTube channels. It's the first bit of proper new music from Ed and Justin in a number of years.

Ed hasn't released any solo material since his 2017 album Divide, which included 'Shape of You' and 'Perfect'. Meanwhile, Justin has featured on tracks with the likes of DJ Khaled and David Guetta but his last solo single was 'Friends' in 2017.

It's actually not the first time the pair have worked together. Ed helped to write Justin's 2015 hit 'Love Yourself' and just recently they could both be heard voicing animals in Lil Dicky's new song 'Earth'.

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care lyrics:

[Ed Sheeran:]

I'm at a party I don't wanna be at

And I don't ever wear a suit and tie, yeah

Wonderin' if I could sneak out the back

Nobody's even lookin' me in my eyes

Can you take my hand?

Finish my drink, say, "Shall we dance?" (Hell, yeah)

You know I love ya, did I ever tell ya?

You make it better like that



Don't think I fit in at this party

Everyone's got so much to say (Yeah)

I always feel like I'm nobody, mmm

Who wants to fit in anyway?



'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh



[Justin Bieber:]

We at a party we don't wanna be at

Tryna talk, but we can't hear ourselves

Press your lips, I'd rather kiss 'em right back

With all these people all around

I'm crippled with anxiety

But I'm told it's where we're s'posed to be

You know what? It's kinda crazy 'cause I really don't mind

And you make it better like that



Don't think we fit in at this party

Everyone's got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah

When we walked in, I said I'm sorry, mmm

But now I think that we should stay



[Ed Sheeran (Justin Bieber):]

'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

Yeah, you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (No)



[Justin Bieber:]

I don't like nobody, but it's like you're the only one here

I don't like nobody but you, baby, I don't care



[Ed Sheeran:]

I don't like nobody but you, I hate everyone here

I don't like nobody but you, baby, yeah



[Ed Sheeran (Justin Bieber):]

'Cause I don't care (Don't care)

When I'm with my baby, yeah (Oh yeah)

All the bad things disappear (Disappear)

And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody (Maybe I'm somebody)

I can deal with the bad nights (With the bad nights)

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near (Me near)

You can take me anywhere (Anywhere, anywhere)

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

(I'm loved by somebody, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh