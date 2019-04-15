Game Of Thrones: Viewers Learn The Grim Fate Of Ed Sheeran's Character 'Eddie'

Viewers find out what happened to Ed Sheeran's character in Game Of Thrones. Picture: HBO Game Of Thrones/Instagram @Teddysphotos

Teeny tiny spoiler alert: The Game Of Thrones season 8 premier is finally here and surprisingly, people found out what happened to Ed Sheeran's cameo character 'Eddie'. Unsurprisingly, it's pretty grim.

The final series of Game Of Thrones is officially underway, and as everyone either stayed up ridiculously late to watch it or has spent the day dodging spoilers (you may want to look away now), many missed the reference to Ed Sheeran's character and the pretty violent fate he met (obviously, its GoT).

WATCH: Would Joe Dempsie Spoil Game Of Thrones Or Torture A Superfan?

The man himself even confirmed his character got badly maimed, but survived, by posting a screenshot of the dialogue which saw his character Eddie.

On 'Eddie' getting caught up in a battle that saw him scorched by Dragon fire, she says: "That boy Eddie came back with his face burned right off. He’s got no eyelids now."

Ed Sheeran confirms his character is discussed in series opening of Game Of Thrones. Picture: Instagram/@teddysphotos

We first met his character in the season premier of season 7, where he invited Arya (Maisie Williams) to eat with him and a group of Lannister soldiers as she made her way to King’s Landing to kill Cersei and he sang a campfire song.

Everything went quiet after his woodland scene, with people assuming that was the extent of the celebrity cameo, but now, he kind of has a storyline spanning two series, so we're actually happy Eddie was spared, eye lids, or no eyelids.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ed Sheeran News