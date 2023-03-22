Ed Sheeran's Kids' Names, Ages And What He's Said About His Family

Ed Sheeran has two daughters. Picture: Alamy/Ed Sheeran/Instagram

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran has two kids with wife Cherry, but how old are they and what are their names?

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have two children together; two daughters, the youngest of who was born last year.

The childhood sweethearts got married in 2018, one year after he proposed.

They’re now the proud parents to two little girls who they understandably keep out of the spotlight.

Ed’s upcoming fifth studio album is set to be his most emotional yet after writing new music as he faced a series of hardships in 2022, including the death of best friend Jamal Edwards and wife Cherry being diagnosed with a tumour.

Ed Sheeran Announces Disney Plus Documentary The Sum Of It All

Fans are expecting to hear more about his relationship with Cherry on the emotional track list, something he also touches on in his Disney+ documentary The Sum of it All, which was filmed as Ed worked on his next album.

But how many children do Ed and Cherry have and what are their names?

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry have two daughters. Picture: Alamy

What are Ed Sheeran's kids called?

Ed and Cherry have two daughters together, their names are Lyra Antartica and Jupiter.

The pop star opened up about the inspiration for daughter Lyra's name in July 2021, telling ITV's Lorraine they picked 'Antartica' for her middle name as the continent was on his and wife Cherry's bucket list of travel destinations and they went the year before Lyra was born.

He explained they wanted unique names for their children as his wife Cherry's name is unique itself.

"I realise some people think it's a strange and weird, but my wife is called Cherry and I think she's the only Cherry I've ever met and I think we wanted to give her a name that was unique," he said.

They reportedly opted for Lyra after the main character in book His Dark Materials by Phillip Pullman.

How old are Ed Sheeran's kids?

Ed's daughter Lyra is two years old while Jupiter is nine months.

Lyra was born in August 2020 and Jupiter was born in May 2022.

Who is Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry?

Cherry is a senior consultant in risk advisory at accounting firm Deloitte and Touche, according to MailOnline.

She has a degree in molecular biology from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

The couple met at their secondary school in Suffolk but didn't get together until 2015. They secretly married before Christmas in 2018, a year after he popped the question.

