Ed Sheeran Announces Disney Plus Documentary The Sum Of It All

By Kathryn Knight

Ed Sheeran is joining a long list of celebrities giving us a candid look at their lives behind the spotlight and has announced The Sum Of It All, a documentary coming to Disney Plus.

Ed Sheeran is following in the likes of Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi's footsteps in announcing a behind-the-scenes documentary about his life.

The Sum Of It All, a nod to the names of his five studio albums, will come out just a couple of days before his next record 'Subtract', which Ed has already explained to fans is his most personal album yet.

The five-time BRIT Award winner said he spent a decade working on ‘Subtract’ but after a series of difficult events at the start of 2022, including the death of his close friend Jamal Edwards and his wife Cherry being diagnosed with a tumour, his mindset completely changed and he poured his emotions into music.

Ed's upcoming documentary will touch on the making of his album and the difficult past few years he's faced.

Here's everything you need to know about The Sum Of It All.

Ed Sheeran is releasing album 'Subtract' in May 2023. Picture: Getty

When is Ed Sheeran's documentary coming out?

Ed's documentary is coming out on Disney Plus on 3rd May, two days before the release of his new album 'Subtract' which comes out on 5th May.

The documentary will be released in four parts, with all episodes being released on 3rd May.

Ed Sheeran's documentary is coming out two days before his album is released. Picture: Disney Plus

How to watch Ed Sheeran's documentary on Disney Plus

To watch Ed's documentary on Disney Plus, you'll beed to be a Disney Plus subscriber.

It costs £7.99 a month to subscribe to the platform, or £79.90 for the year in which case you'd get 12 months for the price of 10.

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry have two daughters. Picture: Alamy

What is Ed Sheeran's documentary about?

In the trailer for Ed's documentary (which you can watch at the top of this page), fans get a glimpse into what to expect from the candid look into his private life. The documentary will look back at the start of his career and life as a youngster, with Ed adding in the voiceover: "The guy with ginger hair that stutters doesn't become a pop star."

We'll also get a closer insight into his friendship with Jamal Edwards, the music entrepreneur who died in 2022 and Ed credits as the first person who believed him.

The trailer sees Ed get emotional as he talks about his wife Cherry falling ill with a tumour while pregnant with their daughter.

He says to the camera: "You guys said, 'Do you want to make a documentary?' and I said, 'Yeah, it'll be me in the studio and we'll play a gig.' That's not what the documentary is."

Fans will also see Ed tearing up as he writes some of the most emotional songs he's ever written.

The pop star told fans earlier this month his next album is unlike anything he's released before after saying he 'spiralled’ through fear, depression and anxiety in the wake of close friend Jamal's death and his wife Cherry falling ill.

He said of his next release: "This album is purely that. It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life."

We'll update this page with more information on Ed's documentary as it's released.

