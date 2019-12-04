Justin Bieber Apologises For Past Insensitive Comments As He Shares Statement To Stand Against Racism

Justin Bieber has apologised for racist comments he made in the past.

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to take a stand against racism and apologise for hurtful things he has previously said.

He wrote to his 122 million followers: “When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words.

"Racism Is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!”

A video previously surfaced of the newly-married pop star singing the N-word in a remix of his song ‘One Less Lonely Girl’.

Bieber was reportedly singing a parody of the song he’d seen on YouTube and later apologised.

The changed lyrics replaced the word ‘girl’ with ’n****r’ and joked: "If I kill you, I’d be a part of the KKK, and there’s gonna be one less lonely n****r."

He said at the time he thought it was “ok to repeat hurtful words and jokes.”

The ‘Baby’ hitmaker said in a statement: “[I] didn’t realise at the time that it wasn’t funny and that in fact, my actions were continuing the ignorance.

“I’m very sorry. I take all my friendships with people of all cultures very seriously and I apologise for offending or hurting anyone with my childish and inexcusable behaviour.”

Justin has tried to turn around his ‘bad boy’ reputation in recent years, settling down with Hailey Bieber in September when they tied the knot.

He’s also rumoured to be on the verge of a musical comeback, after taking a break to focus on his mental wellbeing.

In October he promised fans he’d release a new album if one of his Instagram posts received over 20 million likes, but as the social media platform have now hidden the amount of likes from users, it’s not known whether he reached his target.

