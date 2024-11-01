Hailey Bieber shares sweet glimpse of baby Jack Blues in new picture

1 November 2024, 15:22 | Updated: 1 November 2024, 15:25

Hailey Bieber shares sweet glimpse of baby Jack Blues in new picture
Hailey Bieber shares sweet glimpse of baby Jack Blues in new picture. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Hailey and Justin Bieber have shared another look at baby Jack Blues.

Since model and Rhode CEO Hailey Bieber (formerly Baldwin) welcomed her son Jack Blues Bieber to the world with husband Justin Bieber in August 2024, they've - very fairly - kept him super private.

When they announced the birth of Jack on August 24th, Justin simply shared a picture of Hailey holding his foot with the caption: "JACK BLUES BIEBER. WELCOME HOME."

Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin recently spoke about his grandson and said: "The world will see him soon."

Jack Blues Bieber was announced on August 24th
Jack Blues Bieber was announced on August 24th. Picture: Instagram

Now, on Halloween 2024, Hailey shared a sweet picture of Jack's feet in an adorable baby grow with an 'I voted' sticker on his foot. Over the picture she wrote: "Happy Halloween. Get out there and vote."

The American presidential election is being held Tuesday 5th November 2024, but voters are encouraged to go and cast their vote early - which it looks like Hailey has done.

This election is a huge one for US political history. Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Chappell Roan have been extremely outspoken about who they are voting for in this election.

Hailey shares cute picture of Jack Blues
Hailey shares cute picture of Jack Blues. Picture: Instagram

Hailey married singer Justin in 2018, when she was just 21 years old. Talking about why they married so young she's said: "I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young. And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud.

"Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different]. We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted."

Justin and Hailey married in 2018 and had a big wedding in 2019
Justin and Hailey married in 2018 and had a big wedding in 2019. Picture: Getty

