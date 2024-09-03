Chappell Roan Responds To "Upset" Fans After Facing Criticism For Cancelling Shows

Chappell Roan Responds To "Upset" Fans After Facing Criticism For Cancelling Shows. Picture: @chappellroan via Instagram, Steve Jennings/FilmMagic

By Sam Prance

Chappell Roan recently cancelled shows in Paris and Amsterdam due to scheduling conflicts.

Chappell Roan has spoken out after fans criticised her for cancelling two shows a week before they were due to take place.

Taking to Instagram stories on Thursday (Aug 29), Chappell Roan said: "Due to scheduling conflicts, I have had to make the extremely hard decision to cancel my Paris and Amsterdam shows. I have rescheduled my Berlin show to 23 September. I am so sorry & very disappointed :( I promise I will be back. I’m heartbroken. thank you for understanding."

Chappell was previously scheduled to perform in Paris on 3rd September and Amsterdam on 4th September. In her statement, Chappell didn't specify what the conflicts were but fans have assumed that the conflicts are due to Chappell's upcoming performance at the MTV VMAs on 11th September. Ticket holders for the cancelled shows will be refunded.

Many people were understanding of Chappell's reasoning for cancelling the shows. After all, scheduling conflicts are an unfortunate but real part of any artist's life. However, other fans were less forgiving and now she's responded to them.

Chappell Roan posts new video following statement on personal boundaries

On 31st August, Chappell shared a carousel of selfies from the past few months with the caption: "this s--- is awesome." The post received over a million likes but some people in the comments accused Chappell of being "disrespectful" to her fans who were supposed to see her in Paris and Amsterdam.

One person commented: "Pretending like everything is normal after f---ing over thousands of your fans is so cool!" Another person wrote: "Are you joking? You’re not going to address what you’ve done? People were literally on their way across countries to watch you."

Noticing the comments, Chappell then apologised again, writing: "I’m very sorry :,( I explained why I canceled and I know it sucks but hopefully ppl can understand <3 I promise I will b back xoxo."

Chappell isn't the first or last artist who's had to cancel a show due to scheduling conflicts. In recent years, stars such as RAYE and Little Mix have all cancelled shows for similar reasons.

Please be mindful of that instead of spamming artists with negative comments on social media.

Chappell has since removed comments from the original post.

Chappell Roan apologises to fans. Picture: @chappellroan via Instagram

Chappell's comments come shortly after she spoke out against "entitled" and "creepy" fan behaviour on TikTok. She said: "I don’t care that abuse and harassment and stalking is a normal thing to do to people who are famous. I don't care that this crazy type of behaviour comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK."

Many artists, including Paramore's Hayley Williams, praised Chappell for speaking out.

