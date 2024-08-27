Chappell Roan Calls Out "Predatory" Fans Behaviour After Backlash To Stalking Plea Video

Chappell Roan issues statement responding to backlash over stalker plea video. Picture: Dana Jacobs/WireImage, @chappellroan via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Chappell has since thanked fans for their support and for listening to her plea for personal space and wanting to feel safe.

Chappell Roan has thanked fans after doubling down on her very serious concerns about her personal safety and boundaries when it comes to "predatory" behaviour towards her.

In case you missed it, Chappell – whose star has skyrocketed following the success of her smash hit 'Good Luck, Babe!' – posted a lengthy video on social media calling out people who have been harassing her in public, as well as stalking her and her family.

In a follow up post, she shared a statement on Instagram slamming the negative response to her video. The statement reads: "For the past 10 years I’ve been going non-stop to build my project and it’s come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries."

"I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you sh--."

Chappell Roan asks fans to stop “harassing” her

Chappell's post continued: "I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it."

"When I’m on stage, when I’m performing, when I’m in drag, when I’m at a work event when I’m doing press... I am at work. Any other circumstance, I am not in work mode. I am clocked out."

"I don't agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out - just because they’re expressing admiration," she added.

"I am specifically talking about predatory behavior (disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior) that has become normalized because of the way women who are well-known have been treated in the past."

"Please do not assume you know a lot about someone’s life, personality, and boundaries because you are familiar with them or their work online.”

Referring to the discourse that her previous video created online, she continued: "If you’re still asking, 'Well, if you didn’t want this to happen, then why did you choose a career where you knew you wouldn’t be comfortable with the outcome of success?' —understand this: I embrace the success of the project, the love I feel, and the gratitude I have. What I do not accept are creepy people, being touched, and being followed."

In an underlined part of the statement, Chappell added: "Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends."

She also asked people to "stop assuming things" about her and for fans to not call her Kayleigh. She added that she was scared and tired, and that, despite the love, she currently feels "the most unsafe" she's ever felt in her life.

Chappell Roan posts new video following statement on personal boundaries

Now, Chappell has posted another video thanking fans for listening to her concerns. In a new clip, Chappell says: "Thank you for reading how I feel, thank you for listening. I've just said my peace, now you know how I feel."

"When a woman is upset and says something, the automatic response is to be like, 'Yo, chill!' It's like, it's not chill so I'm not gonna be chill. I wanna throw f---ing parties for gay people on stage like, that's my favourite part of this.

"And I want people to feel safe at my shows and feel like a community. I wanna feel that way too, I love you and love is not transactional. And I think you know that."

Chappell previously opened about the jarring levels of fame she's now having to deal with live on stage at one of her shows.

"I just want to be honest with the crowd: I just feel a little off today," she said. "I think my career is just kind of going really fast and it’s really hard to keep up. I’m just being honest... I’m having a hard time today."

Leave Chappell alone!

