Chappell Roan Explains The Emotional Meaning Behind Her 'Pink Pony Club' Lyrics

So you're a pink pony girl and you dance at the club but do you know what the iconic Chappell Roan song is actually about?

When Chappell Roan originally released 'Pink Pony Club' in 2020, her label didn't get it. In fact, the song underperformed so much commercially that she was dropped and the future of her music career was put into question. Fast forward four years later and 'Pink Pony Club' is now one of seven (!) Chappell songs dominating the US Hot 100 - currently peaking at 29.

The 'Pink Pony Club' may not be a real club but it is based on a real club and the song means a lot to Chappell personally. Taking that into consideration, here's everything Chappell has said about the meaning behind her 'Pink Pony Club' lyrics.

What is 'Pink Pony Club' about? Is it a real place?

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Speaking to Headliner when the song originally came out, Chappell said that the song was inspired by an experience at LA's famous gay bar The Abbey. Chappell explained: "All of a sudden I realised I could truly be any way I wanted to be, and no one would bat an eye. It was so different from home where I always had such a hard time being myself."

In the opening verse, Chappell directly alludes to being queer and finding acceptance in clubs in LA. She sings: I know you wanted me to stay / But I can't ignore the crazy visions of me in LA / And I heard that there's a special place / Where boys and girls can all be queens every single day.

Chappell then adds: Won't make my mama proud / It's gonna cause a scene / She sees her baby girl / I know she's gonna scream / God, what have you done? / You're a pink pony girl / And you dance at the club.

However, Chappell doesn't let her family's opinions stop her from being who she is. She continues: Oh mama, I'm just having fun / On the stage in my heels / It's where I belong down at the / Pink Pony Club.

Essentially, the Pink Pony Club is a metaphor for a safe space where you feel free to be exactly who you are.

Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club (Official Music Video)

Talking to Capital Buzz about the initial reaction to 'Pink Pony Club', Chappell said: "We were getting so much like, honestly, negative feedback. I was like, 'This feels so fun. I want to have fun on stage and dance and to feel happy.' but the label just didn't want to put it out. They didn't get it. So that like, was really confusing at the time."

Reflecting on how it's performed now, Chappell added: "I mean, it's like damn b----, were you wrong? It was the worst time ever to release a gay club song [around the pandemic]. And it still had such an impact. And that was just like, 'Okay, this means something.'

As for how fans have praised her for creating a safe space for them like The Abbey on tour, Chappell said: "It's a dream come true. The only thing I want to offer as a human is to make a space where there is joy, where there wasn't before."

Chappell Roan - 'Pink Pony Club' lyrics

VERSE 1
I know you wanted me to stay
But I can't ignore the crazy visions of me in LA
And I heard that there's a special place
Where boys and girls can all be queens every single day

PRE-CHORUS
I'm having wicked dreams
Of leaving Tennessee
Hear Santa Monica
I swear it's calling me
Won't make my mama proud
It's gonna cause a scene
She sees her baby girl
I know she's gonna scream

CHORUS
God, what have you done?
You're a pink pony girl
And you dance at the club
Oh mama, I'm just having fun
On the stage in my heels
It's where I belong down at the
Pink Pony Club
I'm gonna keep on dancing at the
Pink Pony Club
I'm gonna keep on dancing down in
West Hollywood
I'm gonna keep on dancing at the
Pink Pony Club, Pink Pony Club

VERSE 2
I'm up and jaws are on the floor
Lovers in the bathroom and a line outside the door
Black lights and a mirrored disco ball
Every night's another reason why I left it all

PRE-CHORUS
I thank my wicked dreams
A year from Tennessee
Oh, Santa Monica
You've been too good to me
Won't make my mama proud
It's gonna cause a scene
She sees her baby girl
I know she's gonna scream

CHORUS
God, what have you done?
You're a pink pony girl
And you dance at the club
Oh mama, I'm just having fun
On the stage in my heels
It's where I belong down at the
Pink Pony Club
I'm gonna keep on dancing at the
Pink Pony Club
I'm gonna keep on dancing down in
West Hollywood
I'm gonna keep on dancing at the
Pink Pony Club, Pink Pony Club

BRIDGE
Don't think I've left you all behind
Still love you and Tennessee
You're always on my mind
And mama, every Saturday
I can hear your southern drawl a thousand miles away, saying

CHORUS
God, what have you done
You're a pink pony girl
And you dance at the club
Oh mama, I'm just having fun
On the stage in my heels
It's where I belong down at the
Pink Pony Club
I'm gonna keep on dancing at the
Pink Pony Club
I'm gonna keep on dancing down in
West Hollywood
I'm gonna keep on dancing at the
Pink Pony Club, Pink Pony Club

OUTRO
I'm gonna keep on dancing
I'm gonna keep on dancing

