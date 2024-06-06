Chappell Roan Has Secret Backing Vocals On Three Olivia Rodrigo Songs

6 June 2024, 13:11

Chappell Roan Has Secret Backing Vocals On Three Olivia Rodrigo Songs
Chappell Roan Has Secret Backing Vocals On Three Olivia Rodrigo Songs. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, @chappellroan via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

If you're a new Chappell Roan fan, chances are you've actually been listening to her for a long time.

Chappell Roan has opened up about recording backing vocals on not one, not two, but three beloved Olivia Rodrigo songs.

Chappell Roan fans will already know that she has a longterm friendship with Olivia Rodrigo. The artists first met each other while working on their debut albums with producer Dan Nigro and they've both continued to work with him ever since. Not only that but Chappell has since supported Olivia on both of her world tours: The Sour Tour and the Guts World Tour.

As a result, fans are desperate for Chappell and Olivia to come together on a collab. However, what you may not realise is that Chappell and Olivia have actually already recorded music together, and now Chappell has revealed how it happened.

Chappell Roan reveals she sings backing vocals on three Olivia Rodrigo songs

Speaking to Capital Buzz on the Making The Album podcast, Chappell addressed the rumours that she sings backing vocals on Olivia's 'bad idea right?'. Chappell then said: "I actually don't know if they ended up using it. I did record for it. I thought I heard myself in the chorus but maybe I'm just insane because I don't think they actually used it."

However, she followed up by explaining that she does sing backing vocals on three of Olivia's most iconic songs. Chappell let slip: "But I am in 'lacy' and I'm in a secret track called 'obsessed' that's on the vinyls. I'm also on the Hunger Games song that just came out ('Can't Catch Me Now')."

So yes, if you've only just got into Chappell's music, chances are you've already been listening to her voice without even knowing it.

As for how the secret collabs came about, Chappell added: "We all work out of the same studio and Dan is like are you free right now can you come help? So I just go over there and sing harmonies 'cause it's really nice in a song to have different tones. I love that she's open to have another vocalist. She's so sweet to me."

Chappell ended by saying: "I'm very lucky I get to hear a lot of the stuff before it comes out. She's so sweet, she sent me her Spotify Wrapped and I was her top artist. It was so kind."

