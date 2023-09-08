Who Is Olivia Rodrigo Singing About In ‘Lacy’ Lyrics?

Olivia Rodrigo has released her second album. Picture: Getty/Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Olivia Rodrigo’s song ‘Lacy’ is quickly becoming a fan favourite on the ‘GUTS’ track list – but who is it about and what do the lyrics mean?

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ album is here and the track list is being described as perfection for teenage girls in their twenties. From ‘all-american b***h’ and ‘vampire’ to ‘making the bed’ and ‘teenage dream’, Olivia’s well and truly taking us on an angsty teen’s journey with her impeccable track list we can all relate to.

It’s clear Olivia poured her whole heart into the album and there’s a few songs in particular which are standing out already – one of these is ‘Lacy’ which hears the 20-year-old sing about being infatuated with someone with ‘eyes as white as daisies.’

Over on X (formerly Twitter), fans can’t get enough of the song, with some describing it as ‘one of Olivia’s best songs.’

Who is Olivia singing about on ‘Lacy’?

In ‘Lacy’, Olivia’s singing about her feelings for a girl named ‘Lacy’ who showers her with compliments and stays on her mind even when they’re not together.

Olivia sings: 'Like perfume that you wear, I linger all the time / Watching, hidden in plain sight / Ooh, I try, I try, I try / But it takes over my life, I see you everywhere / The sweetest torture one could bear.’

While it’s not known who ‘Lacy’ was written about, Olivia’s known for pouring her whole heart into her music, with ‘Vampire’ thought to be about ex-boyfriend Zack Bia.

In Olivia’s lyric videos for ‘GUTS’ on YouTube, every video has the album name spelled out in purple-encrusted rings, and fans have noticed the ’S’ is missing in the one for ‘Lacy’ and are wondering if this means the girl who inspired the tune has a name beginning with S.

Olivia Rodrigo has released 'GUTS'. Picture: Getty

What do the ‘Lacy’ lyrics mean?

The song ‘Lacy’ might just have more than one meaning, the first being about Olivia’s feelings for another girl and the second being that she’s inspired by this person.

In the first part of the song Olivia sings about ‘watching’ the girl in a way that ‘takes over my life’ but later on in the song she sings: ‘You got the one thing that I want.’

Fans are also theorising whether it's about a girl who ‘stole her man’ who she also happens to be infatuated by.

Olivia Rodrigo has released 'Lacy'. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

What are Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Lacy’ lyrics?

Lacy, oh, Lacy, skin like puff pastry

Aren't you the sweetest thing on this side of Hell?

Dear angel Lacy, eyes white as daisies

Did I ever tell you that I'm not doin' well?

Ooh, I care, I care, I care

Like perfume that you wear, I linger all the time

Watching, hidden in plain sight

Ooh, I try, I try, I try

But it takes over my life, I see you everywhere

The sweetest torture one could bear

Smart, sexy Lacy, I'm losin' it lately

I feel your compliments like bullets on skin

Dazzling starlet, Bardot reincarnate

Well, aren't you the greatest thing to ever exist?

Ooh, I care, I care, I care

Like ribbons in your hair, my stomach's all in knots

You got the one thing that I want

Ooh, I try, I try, I try

Try to rationalize, people are people, but

It's like you're made of angel dust

Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Lacy, oh, Lacy, it's like you're out to get me

You poison every little thing that I do

Lacy, oh, Lacy, I just loathe you lately

And I despise my jealous eyes and how hard they fell for you

Yeah, I despise my rotten mind and how much it worships you

