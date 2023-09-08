On Air Now
8 September 2023
Olivia Rodrigo’s song ‘Lacy’ is quickly becoming a fan favourite on the ‘GUTS’ track list – but who is it about and what do the lyrics mean?
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ album is here and the track list is being described as perfection for teenage girls in their twenties. From ‘all-american b***h’ and ‘vampire’ to ‘making the bed’ and ‘teenage dream’, Olivia’s well and truly taking us on an angsty teen’s journey with her impeccable track list we can all relate to.
It’s clear Olivia poured her whole heart into the album and there’s a few songs in particular which are standing out already – one of these is ‘Lacy’ which hears the 20-year-old sing about being infatuated with someone with ‘eyes as white as daisies.’
Over on X (formerly Twitter), fans can’t get enough of the song, with some describing it as ‘one of Olivia’s best songs.’
In ‘Lacy’, Olivia’s singing about her feelings for a girl named ‘Lacy’ who showers her with compliments and stays on her mind even when they’re not together.
Olivia sings: 'Like perfume that you wear, I linger all the time / Watching, hidden in plain sight / Ooh, I try, I try, I try / But it takes over my life, I see you everywhere / The sweetest torture one could bear.’
While it’s not known who ‘Lacy’ was written about, Olivia’s known for pouring her whole heart into her music, with ‘Vampire’ thought to be about ex-boyfriend Zack Bia.
In Olivia’s lyric videos for ‘GUTS’ on YouTube, every video has the album name spelled out in purple-encrusted rings, and fans have noticed the ’S’ is missing in the one for ‘Lacy’ and are wondering if this means the girl who inspired the tune has a name beginning with S.
The song ‘Lacy’ might just have more than one meaning, the first being about Olivia’s feelings for another girl and the second being that she’s inspired by this person.
In the first part of the song Olivia sings about ‘watching’ the girl in a way that ‘takes over my life’ but later on in the song she sings: ‘You got the one thing that I want.’
Fans are also theorising whether it's about a girl who ‘stole her man’ who she also happens to be infatuated by.
Lacy, oh, Lacy, skin like puff pastry
Aren't you the sweetest thing on this side of Hell?
Dear angel Lacy, eyes white as daisies
Did I ever tell you that I'm not doin' well?
Ooh, I care, I care, I care
Like perfume that you wear, I linger all the time
Watching, hidden in plain sight
Ooh, I try, I try, I try
But it takes over my life, I see you everywhere
The sweetest torture one could bear
Smart, sexy Lacy, I'm losin' it lately
I feel your compliments like bullets on skin
Dazzling starlet, Bardot reincarnate
Well, aren't you the greatest thing to ever exist?
Ooh, I care, I care, I care
Like ribbons in your hair, my stomach's all in knots
You got the one thing that I want
Ooh, I try, I try, I try
Try to rationalize, people are people, but
It's like you're made of angel dust
Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Lacy, oh, Lacy, it's like you're out to get me
You poison every little thing that I do
Lacy, oh, Lacy, I just loathe you lately
And I despise my jealous eyes and how hard they fell for you
Yeah, I despise my rotten mind and how much it worships you
Olivia Rodrigo reveals WHO inspired her new album 'GUTS' and hints a UK tour! 🤯
