Olivia Rodrigo is back with another banger, called ‘Vampire’, as she officially launches her ‘Guts’ era.

Two years after Olivia Rodrigo became a household name, she’s back with new music and her album will be released in just a couple of months one 8th September!

‘Vampire’ dropped on 30th June, along with a blood-sucking music video showing Olivia trying to escape the grasp of a vampire we don’t see as she performs to a full theatre.

Fans are wondering who the cutting lyrics could be about and whether they were inspired by ex-boyfriend, music exec, Zack Bialobos, who Olivia dated for six months in 2022; she sings ‘six months of torture’ in the first verse.

What do Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ lyrics mean?

In ‘Vampire’ Olivia sings about making mistakes and feeling like she was used for fame, calling the person who inspired the track a ‘bloodsucker’ and a ‘famef****r’.

She accuses them of ‘making her look so naive’ and feels as though she was ‘sold for parts.’

Olivia sings that she was warned about her ex, singing: ‘every girl I ever talked to told me you were bad, bad news / You called them crazy, God, I hate the way I called them crazy too.’

Is ‘Vampire’ about Zack Bia?

It could be that ‘Vampire’ was about Olivia’s ex Zack Bia after all, as the couple dated for six months, the same time period she references in the first verse.

Over on Twitter, fans are convinced the new tune is about Zack.

One person wrote: “Vampire is certainly about Zach Bia because in the music video it says '19th awards' and she had just turned 19 when they started dating. More updates to come I’m invested.”

“I don't want to start theories but i know for sure vampire is about zack bia lmao [sic],” commented another.

“oh vampire is so about zack bia right,” said a second, while a third tweeted: “So we all agree that Olivia obviously wrote vampire about Zack bia, right?”

What are Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ lyrics?

Hate to give the satisfaction asking how you're doing now

How's the castle built off people you pretend to care about?

Just what you wanted

Look at you, cool guy, you got it

I see the parties and the diamonds sometimes when I close my eyes

Six months of torture you sold as some forbidden paradise

I loved you truly

You gotta laugh at the stupidity

'Cause I've made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should've known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naïve

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famef****r

Bleedin' me dry like a goddamn vampire

And every girl I ever talked to told me you were bad, bad news

You called them crazy,

God, I hate the way I called them crazy too

You're so convincing

How do you lie without flinching?

(How do you lie? How do you lie? How do you lie?)

Oh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, f****d up little thrill

Can't figure out just how you do it and God knows I never will

Went for me and not her

'Cause girls your age know better

I've made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should've known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naïve

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famef****r

Bleedin' me dry like a goddamn vampire

(Ah)

You said it was true love, but wouldn't that be hard?

You can't love anyone 'cause that would mean you had a heart

I tried to help you out, now I know that I can't

'Cause how you think's the kind of thing I'll never understand

I've made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should've known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naïve

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famef****r

Bleedin' me dry like a goddamn vampire