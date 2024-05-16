The Deeper Meaning Behind Billie Eilish's 'Chihiro' Lyrics Explained
16 May 2024, 23:45
What are Billie Eilish's 'Chihiro' lyrics about? How the song is connected to Spirited Away.
Listen to this article
Billie Eilish is back and fans are living for the meaning behind her 'Chihiro' lyrics and how they are inspired by Spirited Away.
After weeks of anticipation, Billie Eilish's third studio album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' is finally here. Written and produced with her brother and longterm collaborator Finneas, the album sees Billie explore brand new sonic and lyrical territory all while honing her signature artistry. From 'Lunch' to 'L'Amour De Ma Vie', there's something for everyone on the project.
One of the many tracks capturing fans' attention is 'Chihiro'. Who is 'Chihiro' though and what are the lyrics actually about?
- Read more: Is Billie Eilish's New Album ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ A Double Album?
- Read more: Billie Eilish Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her 'Lunch' Lyrics
What does 'Chihiro' mean? Who is Chihiro?
Billie Eilish splatters paint on limited edition album CDs
Billie Eilish's 'Chihiro' is named after the lead character of the Hayao Miyazaki film Spirited Away. In the beloved 2001 movie, a 10-year-old girl named Chihiro moves with her parents and enters a spirit realm where her parents turn into pigs. The film follows Chihiro as she gains a new understanding and appreciation of life as she tries to save herself and her family.
'Chihiro' is one of Billie's most abstract songs to date. In the emotional chorus, Billie sings: Open up the door, can you open up the door? / I know you said before you can't cope with any more / You told me it was war, said you'd show me what's in store / I hope it's not for sure, can you open up the door?
In the outro, Billie adds: Running my hands up my lap / And you tell me it's all been a trap / And you don't know if you'll make it back / I said, "No, don't say that".
Billie Eilish: "CHIHIRO" Teaser & ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ | Apple Music
Billie is yet to open up about the meaning behind 'Chihiro' but she has spoken at lenght about what Spirited Away means to her as a film. Speaking about the art direction of her debut album 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' in 2019 with Vice Australia, Billie said: "I owe most of it to Spirited Away and Miyazaki."
Describing the film, Billie added: "It is so weirdly unrealistic but realistic, when Finneas saw Spirited Away, he was so scared from the parents turning into pigs that he had to go to therapy for years because of it. I remember watching and being like “this is hard” and I watch it over and over and over…"
She ended by saying: "I thought it was so dope and I had the biggest crush on the dragon in that movie."
What do you think 'Chihiro' is about?
Billie Eilish - 'Chihiro' lyrics
VERSE 1
To take my love away
When I come back around
Will I know what to say?
Said you won't forget my name
Not today, not tomorrow
Kind of strange
Feeling sorrow
I got change (Yeah) You could borrow (Borrow)
When I come back around
Will I know what to say?
Not today, maybe tomorrow
CHORUS
Open up the door, can you open up the door?
I know you said before you can't cope with any more
You told me it was war, said you'd show me what's in store
I hope it's not for sure, can you open up the door?
REFRAIN
Did you take
My love away
From me? Me
Me
VERSE 2
Saw your seat at the counter when I looked away
(Way, way, way, way, way)
Saw you turned around, but it wasn't your face
(Face, face, face, facе, face)
Said I need to be alone now, I'm taking a brеak
(Break, break, break, break, break)
How come when I returned, you were gone away?
(Gone away, gone away, gone away...)
BRIDGE
I don't, I don't know
Why I called
I don't know you at all
I don't know you, no, I don't
I don't, I don't know
What I thought
I don't know you at all
I don't know you
REFRAIN
Did you take
My love away
From me? Me
INTERLUDE
And that's when you found me
VERSE 3
I was waiting in the garden
Contemplating, beg your pardon?
But there's a part of me that recognizes you
Do you feel that too?
PRE-CHORUS
When you told me it was serious
Were you serious? Mm
They told me they were only curious
Now it's serious? Mm
CHORUS
Open up the door, can you open up the door?
I know you said before you can't cope with any more
You told me it was war, said you'd show me what's in store
I hope it's not for sure, can you open up the door?
POST-CHORUS
Running my hands up my lap
And you tell me it's all been a trap
And you don't know if you'll make it back
I said, "No, don't say that"
OUTRO
(Running my hands up my lap)
(And you tell me it's all been a trap)
(And you don't know if you'll make it back)
(I said, "No, don't say that")
(Running my hands up my lap)
(And you tell me it's all been a trap)
(And you don't know if you'll make it back)
(Don't say that)
Read more about Billie Eilish here:
- Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist
- Billie Eilish Launches Eco-Friendly 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' Album Vinyl Variants
- Billie Eilish's Third Album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' Everything We Know So Far
- Billie Eilish's Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks Through The Years
- Billie Eilish Says She's Still "Figuring Out" Her Sexuality Now