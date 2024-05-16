The Deeper Meaning Behind Billie Eilish's 'Chihiro' Lyrics Explained

Billie Eilish 'Chihiro' Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images, BFA / Walt Disney Studios

By Sam Prance

What are Billie Eilish's 'Chihiro' lyrics about? How the song is connected to Spirited Away.

Billie Eilish is back and fans are living for the meaning behind her 'Chihiro' lyrics and how they are inspired by Spirited Away.

After weeks of anticipation, Billie Eilish's third studio album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' is finally here. Written and produced with her brother and longterm collaborator Finneas, the album sees Billie explore brand new sonic and lyrical territory all while honing her signature artistry. From 'Lunch' to 'L'Amour De Ma Vie', there's something for everyone on the project.

One of the many tracks capturing fans' attention is 'Chihiro'. Who is 'Chihiro' though and what are the lyrics actually about?

What does 'Chihiro' mean? Who is Chihiro?

Billie Eilish's 'Chihiro' is named after the lead character of the Hayao Miyazaki film Spirited Away. In the beloved 2001 movie, a 10-year-old girl named Chihiro moves with her parents and enters a spirit realm where her parents turn into pigs. The film follows Chihiro as she gains a new understanding and appreciation of life as she tries to save herself and her family.

'Chihiro' is one of Billie's most abstract songs to date. In the emotional chorus, Billie sings: Open up the door, can you open up the door? / I know you said before you can't cope with any more / You told me it was war, said you'd show me what's in store / I hope it's not for sure, can you open up the door?

In the outro, Billie adds: Running my hands up my lap / And you tell me it's all been a trap / And you don't know if you'll make it back / I said, "No, don't say that".

Billie Eilish: "CHIHIRO" Teaser & ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ | Apple Music

Billie is yet to open up about the meaning behind 'Chihiro' but she has spoken at lenght about what Spirited Away means to her as a film. Speaking about the art direction of her debut album 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' in 2019 with Vice Australia, Billie said: "I owe most of it to Spirited Away and Miyazaki."

Describing the film, Billie added: "It is so weirdly unrealistic but realistic, when Finneas saw Spirited Away, he was so scared from the parents turning into pigs that he had to go to therapy for years because of it. I remember watching and being like “this is hard” and I watch it over and over and over…"

She ended by saying: "I thought it was so dope and I had the biggest crush on the dragon in that movie."

What do you think 'Chihiro' is about?

Billie Eilish - 'Chihiro' lyrics

VERSE 1

To take my love away

When I come back around

Will I know what to say?

Said you won't forget my name

Not today, not tomorrow

Kind of strange

Feeling sorrow

I got change (Yeah) You could borrow (Borrow)

When I come back around

Will I know what to say?

Not today, maybe tomorrow

CHORUS

Open up the door, can you open up the door?

I know you said before you can't cope with any more

You told me it was war, said you'd show me what's in store

I hope it's not for sure, can you open up the door?

REFRAIN

Did you take

My love away

From me? Me

Me

VERSE 2

Saw your seat at the counter when I looked away

(Way, way, way, way, way)

Saw you turned around, but it wasn't your face

(Face, face, face, facе, face)

Said I need to be alone now, I'm taking a brеak

(Break, break, break, break, break)

How come when I returned, you were gone away?

(Gone away, gone away, gone away...)

BRIDGE

I don't, I don't know

Why I called

I don't know you at all

I don't know you, no, I don't

I don't, I don't know

What I thought

I don't know you at all

I don't know you

REFRAIN

Did you take

My love away

From me? Me

INTERLUDE

And that's when you found me

VERSE 3

I was waiting in the garden

Contemplating, beg your pardon?

But there's a part of me that recognizes you

Do you feel that too?

PRE-CHORUS

When you told me it was serious

Were you serious? Mm

They told me they were only curious

Now it's serious? Mm

CHORUS

Open up the door, can you open up the door?

I know you said before you can't cope with any more

You told me it was war, said you'd show me what's in store

I hope it's not for sure, can you open up the door?

POST-CHORUS

Running my hands up my lap

And you tell me it's all been a trap

And you don't know if you'll make it back

I said, "No, don't say that"

OUTRO

(Running my hands up my lap)

(And you tell me it's all been a trap)

(And you don't know if you'll make it back)

(I said, "No, don't say that")

(Running my hands up my lap)

(And you tell me it's all been a trap)

(And you don't know if you'll make it back)

(Don't say that)

