Billie Eilish 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' Release Time: Here's What Time The Album Comes Out In Your Country

Billie Eilish 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' Release Time: Here's What Time The Album Comes Out In Your Country. Picture: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images, Darkroom Records

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish releases 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' on Friday May 17th but what time does it come out?

The wait is over! A new Billie Eilish album is nearly here but what time does 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' come out where you live?

Ever since Billie Eilish announced 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' in April, fans have been eager to find out what it sounds like. Unlike previous albums, Billie hasn't released any singles ahead of the record but she has teased clips of songs in interviews, at Coachella and during a Heartstopper season 3 teaser. (Petition for 'Lunch' to become the song of the summer 2024.)

When exactly can you stream 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' though, and what time does the album come out in your country? To help out, we've put together a list of international release times for 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' so you know when it drops.

When does Billie Eilish release 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'?

Billie Eilish shares snippet of new song from Hit Me Hard and Soft

Here's when Billie Eilish 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' comes out in your country:

Billie's previous albums 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' and 'Happier Than Ever' were released at midnight local time and 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' is the same. In other words, no matter where you live, you can stream and download the album as soon as the clock strikes 12 in your country.

This means that the album will be out in a matter of hours in New Zealand and then it will then come out time zone by time zone ending with the US. Fans will start reacting to the album as soon as it comes out where they live so avoid going on social media if you don't want any spoilers.

Fans can also purchase physical versions of 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' from Billie's store. There are multiple eco-friendly vinyls, cassettes, CDS and bundles for fans to choose from.

What is Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' tracklist?

Like all her music, Billie co-wrote and produced every 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' song with her brother Finneas. Speaking about the album with Rolling Stone, Finneas said: "I feel like this album has some real ghosts in it, and I say that with love. There’s ideas on this album that are five years old, and there’s a past to it, which I really like."

He also compared the album to Coldplay’s 'Viva La Vida', Lana Del Rey’s 'Born to Die', Tyler, the Creator’s 'Goblin', Marina and the Diamonds’ 'Electra Heart, and Vince Staples’ 'Big Fish Theory'. There are no collaborations.

These are the Hit Me Hard And Soft song titles:

SKINNY LUNCH CHIHIRO BIRDS OF A FEATHER WILDFLOWER THE GREATEST L'AMOUR DE MA VIE THE DINER BITTERSUITE BLUE

Which track are you claiming?

