Billie Eilish Says She's Only Just "Figuring Out" Her Sexuality Now

24 April 2024, 16:19

Billie Eilish Says She&squot;s Only Just "Figuring Out" Her Sexuality Now
Billie Eilish Says She's Only Just "Figuring Out" Her Sexuality Now. Picture: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images, Joseph Okpako/WireImage
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish has opened up about being attracted to girls and how her new song 'Lunch' helped her understand her sexuality.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billie Eilish has said that she's only just "figuring out" her sexuality and called out people for pressuring her to talk about it.

Fans of Billie Eilish will already know that she has never labelled her sexuality. In 2023, she told Variety that she's "physically attracted to girls". She was later asked about coming out on Variety's red carpet. Afterwards, Billie took to social media to say that she likes "boys and girls". She also asked people to "leave [her] alone" and not ask her about her sexuality.

Billie has since released a snippet of a new song called 'Lunch' that's about hooking up with a girl. Now, she's revealed that writing the song for her new album 'Hit Me Hard Not Soft' has helped her start to figure out her sexuality.

Lana Del Rey duets with Billie Eilish during Coachella headline performance

In the snippet of 'Lunch' that was debuted at Coachella, Billie sings: "I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough / I could buy her so much stuff / It's a craving, not a crush.

Fans immediately praised the song for its queer lyrics with some calling it the "gay girl anthem" of 2024. Discussing the song with Rolling Stone, Billie explained: "That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real. I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina."

As for the incident with Variety, Billie said: "I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up." When Billie was initially asked about coming out on Variety's red carpet, she nervously laughed and said she didn't mean to come out.

Talking to Rolling Stone about it, Billie said: "I went into Billie Eilish interview mode, [like], ‘Oh, I don’t care. Yeah, I’ll say whatever. Wasn’t it obvious?’ And then afterwards I was like, ‘Wait. It wasn’t obvious to me.’"

Billie then explained that she thinks that people need to stop being hyper-focused on labels when it comes to sexuality. She said: "The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it. Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place."

She added: "Dude, I’ve known people that don’t know their sexuality, or feel comfortable with it, until they’re in their forties, fifties, sixties. It takes a while to find yourself, and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are.”

Billie went on to say: "I know everybody’s been thinking this about me for years and years, but I’m only figuring out myself now."

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Billie Eilish Lunch lyrics: The meaning explained

Billie Eilish Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her 'Lunch' Lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter: New album release date, tracklist, collabs and everything we know so far

Sabrina Carpenter New Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Collabs, Theories And News About SC6

Taylor Swift has released 10 albums so far

All Of Taylor Swift's Albums In Order By Year

Taylor Swift 'Down Bad' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift Explains Double Meaning Behind Her 'Down Bad' Lyrics

Kim K and Taylor Swift haven't been seen together since 2016

Kim Kardashian Cryptically Responds To Taylor Swift Song 'ThanK You AIMee'

Hot On Capital

Here's what we know about Michael and Stephen since filming MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Michael And Stephen Still Together?

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy have fast become fan favourites.

Are Lucinda Light And Timothy Smith From MAFS Australia Still Together?

TV & Film

Jayden and Eden were paired together by the experts in Married At First Sight Australia.

Are MAFS Australia Couple Eden And Jayden Still Together?

TV & Film

Madeleine Maxwell and Ash Galati were paired up in MAFS Australia 2024

Are Madeleine Maxwell And Ash Galati From MAFS Australia Still Together?

TV & Film

Lauren and Jonathan were paired up by the MAFS experts for 2024

Are Lauren Dunn And Jonathan ‘Jono’ McCullough From MAFS Australia Still Together?

TV & Film

Married At First Sight Australia's Andrea and Richard smiling on the expert's sofa

Are MAFS Australia Couple Andrea And Richard Still Together Now?

TV & Film

Are MAFS couple Jack and Tori still together?

Are Tori And Jack From MAFS Australia Still Together?

TV & Film

Tim Calwell and Sara Mesa were one of the first couples to marry on MAFS Australia 2024.

Are Sara Mesa And Tim Calwell From MAFS Australia 2024 Still Together?

TV & Film

The experts paired Natalie Parham and Collins Christian together in MAFS Australia.

Are MAFS Australia Couple Natalie And Collins Still Together Now?

TV & Film

The experts paired Cassandra Allen and Tristan Black together in MAFS Australia.

Are MAFS Australia Couple Cassandra And Tristan Still Together Now?

TV & Film

Kim Kardashian's come a long way since her personal assistant days

Kim Kardashian Fact File: Height, Age, Net Worth, & Instagram Followers

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When Does 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

Fans think Kylie Jenner might be pregnant

Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timotheé Chalamet's Baby?

MAFS Australia final vows will air towards the end of April

When Are The MAFS Australia Final Vows And What Happens?

TV & Film

Glen Powell said Sydney Sweeney "is the easiest person to have chemistry with"

When Does 'Anyone But You' Come Out On Netflix?

Taylor Swift is re-recording five albums

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Six Albums

Jade and Ridge have been solid since leaving MAFS 2024

MAFS’ Jade & Ridge Take Their Relationship To The Next Level Post-Show

TV & Film

The Idea of You stars Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway

The Idea Of You – Release Date, Trailer And The Book It’s Based On

TV & Film

Jade let a massive spoiler go on a private Instagram about their relationship

Are Jade And Ridge From MAFS Australia Still Together?

TV & Film

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian fell out amid Taylor's rift with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift's Complicated Feud Explained

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch