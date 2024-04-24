Billie Eilish Says She's Only Just "Figuring Out" Her Sexuality Now

Billie Eilish Says She's Only Just "Figuring Out" Her Sexuality Now. Picture: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images, Joseph Okpako/WireImage

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish has opened up about being attracted to girls and how her new song 'Lunch' helped her understand her sexuality.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish has said that she's only just "figuring out" her sexuality and called out people for pressuring her to talk about it.

Fans of Billie Eilish will already know that she has never labelled her sexuality. In 2023, she told Variety that she's "physically attracted to girls". She was later asked about coming out on Variety's red carpet. Afterwards, Billie took to social media to say that she likes "boys and girls". She also asked people to "leave [her] alone" and not ask her about her sexuality.

Billie has since released a snippet of a new song called 'Lunch' that's about hooking up with a girl. Now, she's revealed that writing the song for her new album 'Hit Me Hard Not Soft' has helped her start to figure out her sexuality.

Lana Del Rey duets with Billie Eilish during Coachella headline performance

In the snippet of 'Lunch' that was debuted at Coachella, Billie sings: "I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough / I could buy her so much stuff / It's a craving, not a crush.

Fans immediately praised the song for its queer lyrics with some calling it the "gay girl anthem" of 2024. Discussing the song with Rolling Stone, Billie explained: "That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real. I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina."

As for the incident with Variety, Billie said: "I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up." When Billie was initially asked about coming out on Variety's red carpet, she nervously laughed and said she didn't mean to come out.

Talking to Rolling Stone about it, Billie said: "I went into Billie Eilish interview mode, [like], ‘Oh, I don’t care. Yeah, I’ll say whatever. Wasn’t it obvious?’ And then afterwards I was like, ‘Wait. It wasn’t obvious to me.’"

Billie then explained that she thinks that people need to stop being hyper-focused on labels when it comes to sexuality. She said: "The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it. Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place."

She added: "Dude, I’ve known people that don’t know their sexuality, or feel comfortable with it, until they’re in their forties, fifties, sixties. It takes a while to find yourself, and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are.”

Billie went on to say: "I know everybody’s been thinking this about me for years and years, but I’m only figuring out myself now."

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.