The Double Meaning Behind Billie Eilish's 'L'Amour De Ma Vie' Lyrics Explained

Billie Eilish 'L'Amour De Ma Vie' Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images, Darkroom Records

By Sam Prance

What are Billie Eilish's 'L'Amour De Ma Vie' lyrics about? Fans are living for the switch up in Billie's new French titled song.

Billie Eilish fans are losing it over the double meaning behind her 'L'Amour De Ma Vie' lyrics. What's the song about though?

Billie Eilish is no stranger to releasing experimental songs with multiple parts. On her last album, fans became obsessed with the title track 'Happier Than Ever'. It starts out as en emotional ballad before switching into an emo pop-punk anthem in the second half. 'L'Amour De Me Vie' on 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' is similar but it transforms from jazzy ditty into a club banger.

Why is the 'L'Amour De Ma Vie' title in French? What does it mean? Here's a breakdown of the 'L'Amour De Ma Vie' lyrics.

What does 'L'Amour De Ma Vie' mean?

'L'Amour De Ma Vie' means 'the love of my life' in French and in the song Billie confesses to an ex that she wasn't telling the truth when she told them that they were the love of her life. Billie sings: I wish you the best for the rest of your life / Felt sorry for you when I looked in your eyes / But I need to confess, I told you a lie / I said you / You were the love of my life.

Billie also directly calls out her ex for how they treated her in their relationship and moving on to someone else so quickly by singing: It isn't asking for a lot for an apology / For making me feel like it'd killed you if I tried to leave / You said you'd never fall in love again because of me / Then you moved on immediately (Bum, bum, bum).

The song then has a twist in the bridge with Billie realising that she was the love of her ex's life: Thought I was depressed or losing my mind / My stomach upset almost all of the time / But after I left, it was obvious why / Because for you, you / I was the love of your life, mm / But you were not mine.

In other words, the title is a double meaning because 'the love of my life' is about how Billie's ex is not the love of her life and it's also about how she is the love of her ex's life. It's possible that it's in French because French is often called the language of love.

Billie hasn't said who the song is about but fans think it could be inspired by her ex Jesse Rutherford who she dated between October 2022 and May 2023.

Billie Eilish - L’AMOUR DE MA VIE (Official Lyric Video)

To add to it all, there's then a second hyperpop part where Billie taunts her ex and sings about moving on with a girl. She adds: Wanna know what I told her / With her hand on my shoulder? / You were so mediocre / And we're so glad it's over now.

In the outro, Billie also sings: Miss me / Say you miss me / It's such a pity / We're both so pretty.

As it stands, Billie is yet to speak about the song. We shall update you if she does.

Billie Eilish - 'L'Amour De Ma Vie'

PART I

CHORUS

I wish you the best for the rest of your life

Felt sorry for you when I looked in your eyes

But I need to confess, I told you a lie

I said you

You were the love of my life

The love of my life

VERSE 1

Did I break your heart?

Did I waste your time?

I tried to be there for you

Then you tried to break mine

REFRAIN

It isn't asking for a lot for an apology

For making me feel like it'd killed you if I tried to leave

You said you'd never fall in love again because of me

Then you moved on immediately (Bum, bum, bum)

CHORUS

But I wish you the best for the rest of your life

Felt sorry for you when I looked in your eyes

But I need to confess, I told you a lie (Told you a lie)

When I said you (I said you)

You (You) were the love of my life

The love of my life

VERSE 2

So you found her, now go fall in love

Just like we were if I ever was

It's not my fault, I did what I could

You made it so hard like I knew you would

BRIDGE

Thought I was depressed or losing my mind

My stomach upset almost all of the time

But after I left, it was obvious why (Oh), mm

Because for you, you

I was the love of your life, mm

But you were not mine (You were not mine)

REFRAIN

It isn't asking for a lot for an apology

For making me feel like it'd killed you if I tried to leave

You said you'd never fall in love again because of me

Then you moved on, then you moved on

Then you moved on, then you moved on

Then you moved on, then you moved on

PART II

VERSE 3

Ooh

You wanted to keep it

Like somethin' you found

'Til you didn't need it

But you should've seen it

The way it went down

Wouldn't believe it

Wanna know what I told her

With her hand on my shoulder?

You were so mediocre

And we're so glad it's over now

It's over now

It's over now

It's over now

OUTRO

Camera

Caught on camera

The girls on camera

Your girl's a fan of—

Miss me

Say you miss me

It's such a pity

We're both so pretty

Read more about Billie Eilish here:

