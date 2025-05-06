Is Player 246 alive in Squid Game? Season 3 trailer teases major twist

6 May 2025, 14:43

Is Squid Game's Player 246 alive? Fans spot detail in season 3 trailer
Is Squid Game's Player 246 alive? Fans spot detail in season 3 trailer. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Did Player 246 die in Squid Game season 2? Fans have a theory that guard No-eul pretended to shoot him so he could escape.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Squid Game season 3's first teaser trailer just dropped and amongst all the chaos, violence and brutal new game reveals, fans have spotted a major detail that hints at the return of a character we thought had died at the end of season 2.

Remember Player 246, Park Gyeong-seok? He was the young father who worked at the theme park, who joined the games in order to help pay for his sick daughter's life-saving blood cancer treatment.

In season 2, he joins Gi-hun and the rest of the players in the revolt against the guards, but ends up being shot at close range after surrendering.

However, one detail in the new trailer has now fuelled the theory that he manages to survive and becomes one of the pink guards... with the help of No-eul.

Did Player 246 die in Squid Game season 2?

Watch the first Squid Game season 3 trailer

What happened to Player 246 in Squid Game season 2?

At the end of Squid Game season 2, Gyeong-seok appears to have been shot and killed after surrendering during the revolt. However, we never actually see confirmation that he is dead, and we also don't see exactly where he's been shot, or if he's been shot at all.

All of those suspicious details have led eagle-eyed fans to believe there might be another twist on the way.

Viewers believe that No-eul, one of the guards who also worked at the theme park at the same time as Gyeong-seok, is the one who 'shot' him. They also think she purposely avoiding killing him in order to help him escape and get back to his sick daughter.

In the season 3 trailer, there's a very brief glimpse at one of the guards holding a scanner to a player's neck. The player in question appears to be Gyeong-seok, and you can see the yellow wall to his right where he fell in the season 2 finale.

Player 246 is shot at the end of Squid Game season 2 but fans think he's still alive
Player 246 is shot at the end of Squid Game season 2 but fans think he's still alive. Picture: Netflix
Is Player 246 still alive in Squid Game?
Is Player 246 still alive in Squid Game? Picture: Netflix

Viewers will have to wait until a few more weeks before finding out whether Player 246 is alive, and whether he makes it home to his daughter.

Squid Game season 3 drops on Thursday June 27th on Netflix.

Read more about Squid Game here:

WATCH: The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS Australia's Jamie addresses 'pregnant' Final Vows speculation

MAFS Australia's Jamie addresses 'pregnant' Final Vows speculation

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy have seemingly 'confirmed' their romance.

MAFS Australia’s Billy and Awhina 'confirm' romance in adorable post

Dylan O’Brien’s trans sibling calls out actor for lack of support after top surgery

Dylan O’Brien’s trans sibling calls out actor for not speaking to him "in over a year"

Adrian hit back at cheating allegations made by Awhina.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian reveals ‘truth’ behind Awhina cheating allegations

The Last of Us' Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey changed Ellie and Dina's sex scene from the script

The Last of Us' Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey changed Ellie and Dina's sex scene from the script
When does Squid Game season 3 come out? New teaser trailer revealed devastating twist

Squid Game season 3 trailer reveals devastating twist in brutal new game

The Last of Us season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out

The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 release time: Here's when new episodes comes out

MAFS Australia insider explains real reason Beth and Teejay quit before Final Vows

MAFS Australia insider explains real reason Beth and Teejay quit before Final Vows

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits