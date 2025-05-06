Is Player 246 alive in Squid Game? Season 3 trailer teases major twist

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
6 May 2025, 14:43
Did Player 246 die in Squid Game season 2? Fans have a theory that guard No-eul pretended to shoot him so he could escape.
Squid Game season 3's first teaser trailer just dropped and amongst all the chaos, violence and brutal new game reveals, fans have spotted a major detail that hints at the return of a character we thought had died at the end of season 2.
Remember Player 246, Park Gyeong-seok? He was the young father who worked at the theme park, who joined the games in order to help pay for his sick daughter's life-saving blood cancer treatment.
In season 2, he joins Gi-hun and the rest of the players in the revolt against the guards, but ends up being shot at close range after surrendering.
However, one detail in the new trailer has now fuelled the theory that he manages to survive and becomes one of the pink guards... with the help of No-eul.
Watch the first Squid Game season 3 trailer
At the end of Squid Game season 2, Gyeong-seok appears to have been shot and killed after surrendering during the revolt. However, we never actually see confirmation that he is dead, and we also don't see exactly where he's been shot, or if he's been shot at all.
All of those suspicious details have led eagle-eyed fans to believe there might be another twist on the way.
Viewers believe that No-eul, one of the guards who also worked at the theme park at the same time as Gyeong-seok, is the one who 'shot' him. They also think she purposely avoiding killing him in order to help him escape and get back to his sick daughter.
In the season 3 trailer, there's a very brief glimpse at one of the guards holding a scanner to a player's neck. The player in question appears to be Gyeong-seok, and you can see the yellow wall to his right where he fell in the season 2 finale.
Viewers will have to wait until a few more weeks before finding out whether Player 246 is alive, and whether he makes it home to his daughter.
Squid Game season 3 drops on Thursday June 27th on Netflix.
Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us