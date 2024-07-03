The Real Meaning Behind Quavo And Lana Del Rey's 'Tough' Lyrics Explained

3 July 2024, 19:11 | Updated: 3 July 2024, 19:18

Quavo & Lana Del Rey Tough Lyrics Meaning Explained
Quavo & Lana Del Rey Tough Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: Quality Control Music/Mowtown Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Lana Del Rey and Quavo's 'Tough' lyrics about? Here's what they've said about the song and whether it's part of Lana Del Rey's upcoming country album 'Lasso'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The wait for Lana Del Rey and Quavo's highly anticipated collab is officially over. What are their 'Tough' lyrics about though?

Back in February, Lana Del Rey and Quavo were photographed leaving Fleur Room together after Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party. This led to speculation that the two artists were dating but they later confirmed that they were working on music. In June, Lana and Quavo premiered a brand new song called 'Tough' at Lana's sold out show at Fenway Park in Boston.

Now, 'Tough' is out and fans are living for the meaning of the lyrics. With that in mind, here's the full story behind the song.

Lana Del Rey heads to the shooting range

In 'Tough', Lana and Quavo flirt and trade lines about how life has made them both "tough". In the chorus, they sing: "Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots / Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude / Like a .38 made out of brass / Tough like the stuff in your grandpa's glass / Life's gonna do what it does."

'Tough' was first written in Nashville during sessions for Lana's upcoming country album 'Lasso'. It was co-written by an all star team of Cirkut, Lana Del Rey, Nick Bailey, Quavo, Clayton Johnson, Jack Antonoff, Elysse Jane Yulo, Benny Negrin, Jaxson Free, Josh Dorr and Maddox Batson.

Quavo, Lana Del Rey - Tough (Official Video)

Is 'Tough' part of Lana Del Rey's country album?

Taking to Instagram, co-writer Clayton Johnson revealed how 'Tough' was made. He explained: "Back in January, Lana and I sat in Nashville free styling songs on an acoustic guitar about imaginary animals and Oliver's chew toys. I showed her a few songs I had been working on, and played her a song idea from a different session. She had a vision for it."

He continued: "Her and Jack gave me a call when she got home and asked if we could rework this voice note idea that I sent over for "Tough." The rest is history. Thank you to the other original writers that carved this thing out together in Nashville, and thank you to Quavo, Jack, Cirkut, Andrew, and especially Lana."

As Quavo is listed as the main artist on the song, it's currently unclear if 'Tough' is the lead single from Lana's new album 'Lasso' or a standalone song. We'll update you as soon as we know more.

Quavo & Lana Del Rey - 'Tough' Lyrics

CHORUS: Lana Del Rey
Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots
Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude
Like a .38 made out of brass
Tough like the stuff in your grandpa's glass
Life's gonna do what it does
Sure as the good Lord's up above
I'm cut like a diamond shinin' in the rough
Tough
Tough

VERSE 1: Quavo
Come on, take a ride with me
Like the 808s beatin' in the trunk in Atlanta, it was tough
It was kinda hard for me
Crawlin' through the mud, I couldn't find love, then we came up
Look at what we are, baby
Standin' through the storm, still shinin' like a diamond in the rough
Still shinin', and that's hard
If you ever lost someonе that you love

PRE-CHORUS: Quavo
Through the pain, gotta show 'em, givе 'em light
Still family if you're wrong or you're right
No matter, we together
It's not somethin' that you wanna do, it's just somethin' you goin' through

CHORUS: Quavo & Lana Del Rey
Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots
Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude
Like a .38 made out of brass
Tough like the stuff in your grandpa's glass (Grandpa's glass)
Life's gonna do what it does (Ooh)
Sure as the good Lord's up above
I'm cut like a diamond shinin' in the rough (Shine, shine)
Tough
Hard

VERSE 2: Lana Del Rey & Quavo
Tell me how it's hard for you
Like a nickel on strings and your good old Gibson guitar
Tell me what it feel like
Like the smoke and the drawl every now in the way you talk slow
Oh, yeah, yeah
Like the songs that your mama sing to you
And the way that it makes you tell the truth
If you come from where you come, then you were born tough

BRIDGE: Lana Del Rey
Here, say where you come from
It's not what you wanna do, it's what you're gonna do
Now, it's no place to run
If that's what you're gonna do, what am I gonna do? (Tough)

CHORUS: Quavo & Lana Del Rey
Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots
Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude (Yeah, yeah)
Like a .38 made out of brass
Tough like the stuff in your grandpa's glass (Grandpa's glass)
Life's gonna do what it does (Ooh)
Sure as the good Lord's up above
I'm cut like a diamond shinin' in the rough (Shine, shine)
Tough

OUTRO: Quavo & Lana Del Rey
You wanna come to the Nawf? (Mm-hm)
I'll show you around
That's why I said, "Come take a ride with me"
When?
Whenever, whenever you ready
Call on me, brr
I'll give it back when I get there

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Jade Thirlwall's set to release new music

Jade Thirlwall Solo Music Updates Including Release Date, Collaborations And More

Jade Thirlwall has announced her new single

Jade Thirlwall Officially Announces Debut Single 'Angel Of My Dreams'

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Omar Apollo Explains Pedro Pascal Song's "Heart-Shattering" Meaning

Omar Apollo Explains "Heart-Shattering" Meaning Behind Pedro Pascal Song

Hot On Capital

House of The Dragon Fans Slam Viewers For Body-Shaming Ewan Mitchell Over Nude Scene

House of The Dragon Fans Slam Viewers For Body-Shaming Ewan Mitchell Over Nude Scene

TV & Film

Grace Jackson joined Love Island 2024 as a bombshell

Love Island Grace Jackson Before The Villa & A Closer Look At Her Transformation

Love Island

Travis Kelce has spoken about his time on stage with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Adorably Reveals What It Was Really Like On Stage With Taylor Swift

Inside Out 2 Director Reveals Original 'Anxiety' Design And It's Completely Different

Inside Out 2 Director Reveals Original 'Anxiety' Design And It's Completely Different

TV & Film

Nicole and Ciaran said 'I love you' to each other before Casa Amor

Love Island's Casa Amor Raunchy Race Proves Nicole And Ciaran Are Meant To Be

Love Island

Barry Keoghan Fans Think He "Manifested" Dating Sabrina Carpenter After Old Posts Resurface

Barry Keoghan Fans Think He "Manifested" Dating Sabrina Carpenter After Old Posts Resurface
Kem Cetinay is the new host of The Capital Weekender

Kem Cetinay Announced As New Host Of The Capital Weekender

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri joined Capital Breakfast to surprise superfan Jess

Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri Surprise F1 Superfan Live On Capital Breakfast

House Of The Dragon's Ewan Mitchell Explains Why He Didn't Wear A Prosthetic For Nude Scene

House Of The Dragon's Ewan Mitchell Explains Why He Didn't Wear A Prosthetic For Nude Scene

TV & Film

Simone Ashley: 9 facts about the Sex Education and

Simone Ashley: 13 facts about Bridgerton actress you need to know

TV & Film

Dua Lipa has added an extra date to her Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa's Wembley Stadium Show - Date, Tickets, Presale And More

Events

Most viewed TikTok videos: The top 10

What Is The Most Viewed Video On TikTok? Here Are The Top 10

Internet

Here are the Top 10 most-liked videos on TikTok

What Is The Most Liked Video On TikTok? Here Are The Top 10

Internet

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Eric Dane Explains Why He Was "Let Go" From Grey's Anatomy

Eric Dane Explains Why He Was "Let Go" From Grey's Anatomy

TV & Film

Mandy Moore wants Sabrina Carpenter to play live-action Rapunzel in Tangled

Tangled's Mandy Moore Wants Sabrina Carpenter To Play Live-Action Rapunzel

TV & Film

Love Island fans fear for Uma in Casa Amor

Love Island Fans Fear For Uma As Wil Shows Interest In Casa Amor Girls

Love Island

House of the Dragon Creator Explains Why Milly Alcock Returns As Rhaenyra In Season 2

House Of The Dragon Creator Explains Why Daemon Sees Milly Alcock's Young Rhaenyra

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

The Sims 4 Introduces Polyamory In New Expansion Pack

The Sims 4 Introduces Polyamory In New Expansion Pack

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch