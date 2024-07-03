The Real Meaning Behind Quavo And Lana Del Rey's 'Tough' Lyrics Explained

On Air Now
3 July 2024, 19:11 | Updated: 3 July 2024, 19:18
What are Lana Del Rey and Quavo's 'Tough' lyrics about? Here's what they've said about the song and whether it's part of Lana Del Rey's upcoming country album 'Lasso'.
Back in February, Lana Del Rey and Quavo were photographed leaving Fleur Room together after Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party. This led to speculation that the two artists were dating but they later confirmed that they were working on music. In June, Lana and Quavo premiered a brand new song called 'Tough' at Lana's sold out show at Fenway Park in Boston.
Now, 'Tough' is out and fans are living for the meaning of the lyrics. With that in mind, here's the full story behind the song.
Lana Del Rey heads to the shooting range
In 'Tough', Lana and Quavo flirt and trade lines about how life has made them both "tough". In the chorus, they sing: "Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots / Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude / Like a .38 made out of brass / Tough like the stuff in your grandpa's glass / Life's gonna do what it does."
'Tough' was first written in Nashville during sessions for Lana's upcoming country album 'Lasso'. It was co-written by an all star team of Cirkut, Lana Del Rey, Nick Bailey, Quavo, Clayton Johnson, Jack Antonoff, Elysse Jane Yulo, Benny Negrin, Jaxson Free, Josh Dorr and Maddox Batson.
Quavo, Lana Del Rey - Tough (Official Video)
Taking to Instagram, co-writer Clayton Johnson revealed how 'Tough' was made. He explained: "Back in January, Lana and I sat in Nashville free styling songs on an acoustic guitar about imaginary animals and Oliver's chew toys. I showed her a few songs I had been working on, and played her a song idea from a different session. She had a vision for it."
He continued: "Her and Jack gave me a call when she got home and asked if we could rework this voice note idea that I sent over for "Tough." The rest is history. Thank you to the other original writers that carved this thing out together in Nashville, and thank you to Quavo, Jack, Cirkut, Andrew, and especially Lana."
As Quavo is listed as the main artist on the song, it's currently unclear if 'Tough' is the lead single from Lana's new album 'Lasso' or a standalone song. We'll update you as soon as we know more.
CHORUS: Lana Del Rey
Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots
Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude
Like a .38 made out of brass
Tough like the stuff in your grandpa's glass
Life's gonna do what it does
Sure as the good Lord's up above
I'm cut like a diamond shinin' in the rough
Tough
Tough
VERSE 1: Quavo
Come on, take a ride with me
Like the 808s beatin' in the trunk in Atlanta, it was tough
It was kinda hard for me
Crawlin' through the mud, I couldn't find love, then we came up
Look at what we are, baby
Standin' through the storm, still shinin' like a diamond in the rough
Still shinin', and that's hard
If you ever lost someonе that you love
PRE-CHORUS: Quavo
Through the pain, gotta show 'em, givе 'em light
Still family if you're wrong or you're right
No matter, we together
It's not somethin' that you wanna do, it's just somethin' you goin' through
CHORUS: Quavo & Lana Del Rey
Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots
Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude
Like a .38 made out of brass
Tough like the stuff in your grandpa's glass (Grandpa's glass)
Life's gonna do what it does (Ooh)
Sure as the good Lord's up above
I'm cut like a diamond shinin' in the rough (Shine, shine)
Tough
Hard
VERSE 2: Lana Del Rey & Quavo
Tell me how it's hard for you
Like a nickel on strings and your good old Gibson guitar
Tell me what it feel like
Like the smoke and the drawl every now in the way you talk slow
Oh, yeah, yeah
Like the songs that your mama sing to you
And the way that it makes you tell the truth
If you come from where you come, then you were born tough
BRIDGE: Lana Del Rey
Here, say where you come from
It's not what you wanna do, it's what you're gonna do
Now, it's no place to run
If that's what you're gonna do, what am I gonna do? (Tough)
CHORUS: Quavo & Lana Del Rey
Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots
Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude (Yeah, yeah)
Like a .38 made out of brass
Tough like the stuff in your grandpa's glass (Grandpa's glass)
Life's gonna do what it does (Ooh)
Sure as the good Lord's up above
I'm cut like a diamond shinin' in the rough (Shine, shine)
Tough
OUTRO: Quavo & Lana Del Rey
You wanna come to the Nawf? (Mm-hm)
I'll show you around
That's why I said, "Come take a ride with me"
When?
Whenever, whenever you ready
Call on me, brr
I'll give it back when I get there
