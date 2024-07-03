The Real Meaning Behind Quavo And Lana Del Rey's 'Tough' Lyrics Explained

Quavo & Lana Del Rey Tough Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: Quality Control Music/Mowtown Records

By Sam Prance

What are Lana Del Rey and Quavo's 'Tough' lyrics about? Here's what they've said about the song and whether it's part of Lana Del Rey's upcoming country album 'Lasso'.

The wait for Lana Del Rey and Quavo's highly anticipated collab is officially over. What are their 'Tough' lyrics about though?

Back in February, Lana Del Rey and Quavo were photographed leaving Fleur Room together after Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party. This led to speculation that the two artists were dating but they later confirmed that they were working on music. In June, Lana and Quavo premiered a brand new song called 'Tough' at Lana's sold out show at Fenway Park in Boston.

Now, 'Tough' is out and fans are living for the meaning of the lyrics. With that in mind, here's the full story behind the song.

Lana Del Rey heads to the shooting range

In 'Tough', Lana and Quavo flirt and trade lines about how life has made them both "tough". In the chorus, they sing: "Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots / Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude / Like a .38 made out of brass / Tough like the stuff in your grandpa's glass / Life's gonna do what it does."

'Tough' was first written in Nashville during sessions for Lana's upcoming country album 'Lasso'. It was co-written by an all star team of Cirkut, Lana Del Rey, Nick Bailey, Quavo, Clayton Johnson, Jack Antonoff, Elysse Jane Yulo, Benny Negrin, Jaxson Free, Josh Dorr and Maddox Batson.

Quavo, Lana Del Rey - Tough (Official Video)

Is 'Tough' part of Lana Del Rey's country album?

Taking to Instagram, co-writer Clayton Johnson revealed how 'Tough' was made. He explained: "Back in January, Lana and I sat in Nashville free styling songs on an acoustic guitar about imaginary animals and Oliver's chew toys. I showed her a few songs I had been working on, and played her a song idea from a different session. She had a vision for it."

He continued: "Her and Jack gave me a call when she got home and asked if we could rework this voice note idea that I sent over for "Tough." The rest is history. Thank you to the other original writers that carved this thing out together in Nashville, and thank you to Quavo, Jack, Cirkut, Andrew, and especially Lana."

As Quavo is listed as the main artist on the song, it's currently unclear if 'Tough' is the lead single from Lana's new album 'Lasso' or a standalone song. We'll update you as soon as we know more.

Quavo & Lana Del Rey - 'Tough' Lyrics

CHORUS: Lana Del Rey

Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots

Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude

Like a .38 made out of brass

Tough like the stuff in your grandpa's glass

Life's gonna do what it does

Sure as the good Lord's up above

I'm cut like a diamond shinin' in the rough

Tough

Tough



VERSE 1: Quavo

Come on, take a ride with me

Like the 808s beatin' in the trunk in Atlanta, it was tough

It was kinda hard for me

Crawlin' through the mud, I couldn't find love, then we came up

Look at what we are, baby

Standin' through the storm, still shinin' like a diamond in the rough

Still shinin', and that's hard

If you ever lost someonе that you love



PRE-CHORUS: Quavo

Through the pain, gotta show 'em, givе 'em light

Still family if you're wrong or you're right

No matter, we together

It's not somethin' that you wanna do, it's just somethin' you goin' through

CHORUS: Quavo & Lana Del Rey

Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots

Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude

Like a .38 made out of brass

Tough like the stuff in your grandpa's glass (Grandpa's glass)

Life's gonna do what it does (Ooh)

Sure as the good Lord's up above

I'm cut like a diamond shinin' in the rough (Shine, shine)

Tough

Hard

VERSE 2: Lana Del Rey & Quavo

Tell me how it's hard for you

Like a nickel on strings and your good old Gibson guitar

Tell me what it feel like

Like the smoke and the drawl every now in the way you talk slow

Oh, yeah, yeah

Like the songs that your mama sing to you

And the way that it makes you tell the truth

If you come from where you come, then you were born tough

BRIDGE: Lana Del Rey

Here, say where you come from

It's not what you wanna do, it's what you're gonna do

Now, it's no place to run

If that's what you're gonna do, what am I gonna do? (Tough)

CHORUS: Quavo & Lana Del Rey

Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots

Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude (Yeah, yeah)

Like a .38 made out of brass

Tough like the stuff in your grandpa's glass (Grandpa's glass)

Life's gonna do what it does (Ooh)

Sure as the good Lord's up above

I'm cut like a diamond shinin' in the rough (Shine, shine)

Tough

OUTRO: Quavo & Lana Del Rey

You wanna come to the Nawf? (Mm-hm)

I'll show you around

That's why I said, "Come take a ride with me"

When?

Whenever, whenever you ready

Call on me, brr

I'll give it back when I get there

