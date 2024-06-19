Charli xcx Says Only "Genuinely Cool" Girls Listen To Lana Del Rey

Charli xcx Says Only "Genuinely Cool" Girls Listen To Lana Del Rey. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Xavi Torrent/Redferns

By Sam Prance

Charli xcx sings about Lana Del Rey in her 'Mean Girls' lyrics.

Charli xcx has spoken and the record officially states: To be a "genuinely cool" girl, you need to listen to Lana Del Rey.

Ever since Lana Del Rey released her debut album Born to Die in 2012, people have been obsessed with her unique sound and take on pop music. Singers like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan all cite Lana as a key influence and it's impossible to listen to radio today without hearing how Lana has inspired so many of the world's biggest artists.

Now, Charli xcx has entered the chat with her song 'Mean girls' and she's revealed who she thinks listens to Lana's music.

In 'Mean girls', Charli celebrates girls who are labelled as mean girls. She sings: Yeah, it's 2 a.m., and she's out there / In the sheer white dress, wearing last night's makeup / All coquette-ish in the pictures with the flash on / Worships Lana Del Rey in her AirPods, yeah / Yeah, she's in her mid-twenties, real intelligent / Hedonistic with the gravel, drawl and dead eyes.

It's tongue in cheek, it's fun and now Charli has spoken about the inspiration behind the Lana Del Rey lyric. Talking to Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang on the Las Culturistas podcast, Charli said: "Hot girls listen to Lana Del Rey in their AirPods."

Charli then explained: "I feel like any cool, like genuinely cool girl, not only likes Lana Del Rey but understands the lore of Lana in a really deep way. She's an art figure. She smokes cigarettes and she's got a vocal fry."

Brb, going to worship Lana Del Rey with my AirPods.

