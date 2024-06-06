Charli XCX Explains What Her 'Girl, So Confusing' Lyrics Are Actually About

On Air Now
6 June 2024, 18:01
The meaning behind Charli XCX's 'Girl, So Confusing' lyrics and the Lorde, Marina and Rina Sawayama rumours explained.
Charli XCX is back with a new album and fans can't stop talking about her 'Girl, so confusing' lyrics and who they are about.
In 'Girl, so confusing', Charli sings about a strained relationship with another female artist: Yeah, I don't know if you like me / Sometimes I think you might hate me / Sometimes I think I might hate you / Maybe you just wanna be me. Charli later adds: People say we're alike / They say we've got the same hair / We talk about making music / But I don't know if it's honest.
Since the song came out, fans have speculated that it could be about Lorde, Marina or Rina Sawayama. Who is it actually about though? Here's what Charli has said about the meaning behind the song and who inspired her to write it.
Discussing 'Girl, so confusing' and who it's about on Las Culturistas, Charli said: "This is the first time I've spoken about this song so I haven't quite decided if I'm revealing [who it's about]. My thing is people are gonna guess." She also said that she wants people to have fun trying to figure out who the song is really about because she enjoys that aspect of pop culture.
Charli then explained her intentions with the song saying: "I think we live in this world of pop music right now where women are like, 'I support other women. I love women. I'm a feminist.' And that's great. Love that. But I don't think you become a bad feminist if you maybe don't see eye to eye with every single woman. That's just not the nature of human beings."
Charli continued: "There is a competitiveness between us. There is envy. There is camaraderie. There is all of these different dynamics. I feel that working in entertainment, there is this dance that we all do with each other. Everybody's posing in the picture but you're also like, 'I want what they have' and the next day you're like 'They suck'."
She also said: "This happens but no one is really willing to discuss it. We all probably have our person or maybe a few different people and I'm sure we are that person for other people."
While Charli may not be saying who the song is about for the time being, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating. At first, there were theories that the song is about Lorde but Lorde has since taken to Instagram stories to praise Charli's album.
There were also guesses that the song could be about Rina Sawayama based on Charli unfollowing Rina on Instagram last year but Charli has since told The Face: "It wasn’t even a falling out, we’re good".
As a result, people think that it could be about Marina. In the past, Charli and Marina have worked on music together but they've distanced themselves from each other Marina suggested that Charli copied her with a photoshoot in 2016.
These 360 brat stories aligning the the lyrics of charli’s “girl, so confusing”… being a Charli x Lorde truther is extremely hard in this economy pic.twitter.com/Roecrc478D— amelia (@ameliabiIity) June 5, 2024
I told yall that girl, so confusing it’s not about lorde pic.twitter.com/81oYcnxR01— leon (@skyferrori) June 6, 2024
i think girl so confusing by charli xcx is about either lorde, marina or rina idk ive had it on repeat for the last week trying to figure it out— “that lad dylan” (@froge_mp3) May 15, 2024
no one, not even charli herselfcan convince me that girl, so confusing isnt about marina— aidan 🐶 (@wecuminpiss) June 5, 2024
Of course, all of this is just speculation and theories for now and the song could be about anybody.
Who do you think 'Girl, so confusing' is about?
CHORUS
Girl, it's so confusing sometimes to be a girl
Girl, girl, girl, girl
Girl, it's so confusing sometimes to be a girl
Girl, girl, girl, girl
Girl, how do you feel being a girl?
Girl, girl, girl, girl
Girl, how do you feel being a girl?
Girl, girl
Man, I don't know, I'm just a girl
Girl, girl, girl, girl
VERSE 1
Yeah, I don't know if you like me
Sometimes I think you might hate me
Sometimes I think I might hate you
Maybe you just wanna be me
You always say, "Let's go out"
So we go eat at a restaurant
Sometimes it feels a bit awkward
'Cause we don't have much in common
PRE-CHORUS
People say we're alike
They say we've got the same hair
We talk about making music
But I don't know if it's honest
Can't tell if you wanna see me
Falling over and failing
And you can't tell what you're feeling
I think I know how you feel
CHORUS
Girl, it's so confusing sometimes to be a girl
Girl, girl, girl, girl
Girl, it's so confusing sometimes to be a girl
Girl, girl, girl, girl
Girl, how do you feel being a girl?
Girl, girl, girl, girl
Girl, how do you feel being a girl?
Girl, girl
Man, I don't know, I'm just a girl
Girl, girl, girl, girl
VERSE 2
You're all about writing poems
But I'm about throwing parties
Think you should come to my party
And put your hands up
I think we're totally different
But opposites do attract
Maybe we're so meant to be
Just you and me
PRE-CHORUS
'Cause people say we're alike
They say we've got the same hair
One day we might make some music
The internet would go crazy
But you might still wanna see me
Falling over and failing
At least we're closer to being
On the same page
CHORUS
Girl, it's so confusing sometimes to be a girl
Girl, girl, girl, girl
Girl, it's so confusing sometimes to be a girl
Girl, girl, girl, girl
Girl, how do you feel being a girl?
Girl, girl, girl, girl
Girl, how do you feel being a girl?
Girl, girl
Man, I don't know, I'm just a girl
Girl, girl, girl, girl
OUTRO
Girl, girl, girl, girl
