13 May 2025, 18:09 | Updated: 13 May 2025, 18:24

What does 'Gnarly' mean? Katseye explain real meaning behind 'Gnarly' lyrics. Picture: HYBE x Geffen
By Sam Prance

Everything's gnarly but what are Katseye's 'Gnarly' lyrics actually about? Here's what the group have said.

You know that Boba tea, Tesla and fried chicken are gnarly but do you know what Katseye's 'Gnarly' lyrics are about?

After dominating 2024 with their hit singles 'Debut' and 'Touch', Katseye look set to take their career to new heights in 2025. On April 30th, they released 'Gnarly' as the lead single from their new EP Beautiful Chaos and it's instantly taken over TikTok. Not only that but it's become their first Hot 100 hit debuting at 92 on the Billboard chart.

'Gnarly' was divisive when it originally came out but people are now obsessed with it. Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae actually joked about the reaction by lip-syncing to Nicki Minaj in a TikTok: "You're not gonna get the song the first time you hear it. After the second and third time, you're like ‘Woah, what is this?’”

But what does 'Gnarly mean? Here's what the girls have said about the song along with writer Alice Longyu Gao.

What is Katseye's 'Gnarly' about?

KATSEYE (캣츠아이) "Gnarly" Official MV

What does 'Gnarly' mean?

In its original form, 'gnarly' means rough and twisted. It's often used in reference to flora and fauna. However, 'gnarly' has since gone on to become a popular slang word in the US where it describes something extreme, dangerous and usually exciting. Surfers often refer to huge waves as "gnarly" for example.

As for Katseye, they have taken the word and ran with it. Their song 'Gnarly' is based on a demo by hyperpop singer Alice Longyou Gao who shared her version of the song on TikTok in 2023. On TikTok, Alice explained that the song was inspired by Americans using the same word to describe everything.

And sure enough, Yoonchae opens 'Gnarly' by saying: They could describe everything with one single word / You know? Like. The girls then list multiple things that are gnarly before rapping: Gnarly / Gnarly / Everything's gnarly.

The 'Gnarly' chorus goes: Hottie, hottie, like a bag of Takis / I'm the shit, I'm the shit (Gnarly) / Obvi, obvi, they be tryna copy / I'm the shit, I'm the shit.

Katseye 'Gnarly' lyrics meaning explained
Katseye 'Gnarly' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Trü Frü

Discussing how they made 'Gnarly', Lara told The Fader: "‘Gnarly' is a very unstructured song, it’s kind of random. It’s more about the vibe. When we got into the studio, we had to try a lot of different characters, a lot of different voices to see what worked. [It] was probably one of the most fun songs that we’ve ever gotten to record."

Lara added: "I think it’s good to know in the song, especially in the first verse, there are good gnarlies and there are bad gnarlies. They’re just like, yeah, whatever you interpret it as."

Meanwhile, Manon revealed: "We have so many, so many words. But you know, gnarly can be a good thing or a bad thing in our minds. It’s kind of up for interpretation."

Gnarly summer officially starts now!

Katseye - 'Gnarly' lyrics

INTRO: Yoonchae
They could describe everything with one single word
You know? Like

VERSE 1: Daniela, Yoonchae & Megan
Boba tea (Gnarly)
Tesla (Gnarly)
Fried chicken (Gnarly)
Partyin' in the Hollywood Hills (Uh)
This song (Gnarly)
Oh my god, that new beat (Gnarly, f---ing gnarly)
Oh my god, is this real? (Gnarly, everything's gnarly)

VERSE 2: Lara & Manon
Oh, we're in a session tonight, gang, gang
Oh, we're going out tonight, gang, gang
Oh my god, this song's so lit, congratulations
Now you be like, "Gang"
Gang, gang, gang, gang, gang (Haha)

PRE-CHORUS: All, Daniela & Sophia
Gnarly
Gnarly
Everything's gnarly
Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly (Gnarly)
Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly (Gnarly)
Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly (Gnar-gnar-gnar-gnar—)
Everything's gnarly

CHORUS: Manon & Megan
Hottie, hottie, like a bag of Takis
I'm the s---, I'm the s--- (Gnarly)
Obvi, obvi, they be tryna copy
I'm the s---, I'm the shit

POST-CHORUS: All, Sophia & Daniela
Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly (Gnarly)
Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly
I'm the s---, I'm the s---
Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly (Gnarly)
Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly
I'm the s---, I'm the s---

INTERLUDE: Daniela
Gnarly

VERSE 3: Lara & Yoonchae
Making beats for a boring, dumb b----
F---ing gnarly (Gnarly)
Don't talk to me
You're gnarly, I'm not (S--- is gnarly)
Je-je-jealous of my mansion?
Yeah, the view is f---ing gnarly

PRE-CHORUS: All, Daniela & Sophia
Gnarly
Gnarly
Everything's gnarly
Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly (Gnarly)
Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly (Gnarly)
Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly (Gnar-gnar-gnar-gnar—)
Everything's gnarly

CHORUS: Manon & Megan
Hottie, hottie, like a bag of Takis
I'm the s---, I'm the s--- (Gnarly)
Obvi, obvi, they be tryna copy
I'm the s---, I'm the s---

POST-CHORUS: All, Sophia & Yoonchae
Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly (Gnarly)
Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly
I'm the shit, I'm the shit
Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly (Gnarly)
Na-na-na-na-na-gnarly
I'm the s---, I'm the s---

OUTRO: Daniela
Everything's gnarly

