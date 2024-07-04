Is Lana Del Rey Dating Quavo? Here's What They've Said About Their Song 'Tough'

4 July 2024, 11:48

Is Lana Del Rey Dating Quavo? Here's What They've Said About Their Song 'Tough'
Is Lana Del Rey Dating Quavo? Here's What They've Said About Their Song 'Tough'. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images, Quality Control Music/Mowtown Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Lana Del Rey and Quavo's new 'Tough' music video has led fans to speculate if they're girlfriend and boyfriend in real life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lana Del Rey and Quavo may play lovers in their new 'Tough' music video but are they actually dating each other in real life?

Any pop fan will already know that music videos can be an iconic way to hard launch a relationship. Over the course of pop history, we have seen stars like Beyoncé and JAY-Z to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, use their visuals as a way to hint at who they are dating. Most recently, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have joined the tradition with 'Please Please Please'.

Now, Lana Del Rey and Quavo's video and performances for their new song 'Tough' have left fans wondering if the artists are seeing each other in real life. With that in mind, here's everything Lana and Quavo have said about each other.

Lana Del Rey and Quavo star in ‘Tough’ video trailer

'Tough' itself is a song in which Lana and Quavo sing about how tough they both are and there's a flirtatious energy running throughout. In the outro, Quavo invites Lana to "come take a ride" with him in the "Nawf" of Atlanta. He tells her: Whenever you're ready. The video builds on this by portraying them as a couple sharing intimate moments together.

What's their relationship in real life though? Well, Quavo and Lana were first spotted hanging out together in February after they were seen leaving Fleur Room together after Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party. Given that writer Clayton Johnson has revealed that 'Tough' was first written in January, it's possible the meeting was just music related.

Last month, Quavo and Lana teased that they would be releasing 'Tough' together and they even performed it for the first time at Fenway Park. Fans once again questioned whether they were a couple based on how they interacted with each other.

As it stands, Lana and Quavo are yet to confirm if there is a romantic aspect to their relationship. Celebrating the release of the song on Instagram, Lana wrote: "Our new song is out with the toughest rapper I know @quavohuncho. Love everyone who helped make this happen. @wyattspainwinfrey @jackantonoff @claywatch."

Quavo also commented: "One of them ones #Tough 🔥" in the comments.

For now, it's probably best to assume that Lana Del Rey and Quavo are just friends. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if they say anything more.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Miranda Cosgrove Confirms An iCarly Movie Will Happen After Reboot Cancellation

Miranda Cosgrove Confirms An iCarly Movie Will Happen After Reboot Cancellation

TV & Film

Footage of young Taylor Swift has emerged

Fans Say Taylor Swift 'Born To Be A Star' As Footage Of Her In School Emerges

Zac Efron has denied having plastic surgery

Zac Efron's Jaw Injury And Plastic Surgery Explained

Who did the OG boys and girls pick to couple up with after Casa Amor?

Who Coupled Up With Who On Casa Amor? The Casa Amor Couples

Love Island

Will there ever be a Violet and Edmund Bridgerton spin-off prequel series?

Bridgerton Violet And Edmund Spin-Off Prequel: Here's Why Julia Quinn Won't Write Their Book

TV & Film

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits