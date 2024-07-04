Is Lana Del Rey Dating Quavo? Here's What They've Said About Their Song 'Tough'

Lana Del Rey and Quavo's new 'Tough' music video has led fans to speculate if they're girlfriend and boyfriend in real life.

Lana Del Rey and Quavo may play lovers in their new 'Tough' music video but are they actually dating each other in real life?

Any pop fan will already know that music videos can be an iconic way to hard launch a relationship. Over the course of pop history, we have seen stars like Beyoncé and JAY-Z to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, use their visuals as a way to hint at who they are dating. Most recently, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have joined the tradition with 'Please Please Please'.

Now, Lana Del Rey and Quavo's video and performances for their new song 'Tough' have left fans wondering if the artists are seeing each other in real life. With that in mind, here's everything Lana and Quavo have said about each other.

Lana Del Rey and Quavo star in ‘Tough’ video trailer

'Tough' itself is a song in which Lana and Quavo sing about how tough they both are and there's a flirtatious energy running throughout. In the outro, Quavo invites Lana to "come take a ride" with him in the "Nawf" of Atlanta. He tells her: Whenever you're ready. The video builds on this by portraying them as a couple sharing intimate moments together.

What's their relationship in real life though? Well, Quavo and Lana were first spotted hanging out together in February after they were seen leaving Fleur Room together after Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party. Given that writer Clayton Johnson has revealed that 'Tough' was first written in January, it's possible the meeting was just music related.

Last month, Quavo and Lana teased that they would be releasing 'Tough' together and they even performed it for the first time at Fenway Park. Fans once again questioned whether they were a couple based on how they interacted with each other.

As it stands, Lana and Quavo are yet to confirm if there is a romantic aspect to their relationship. Celebrating the release of the song on Instagram, Lana wrote: "Our new song is out with the toughest rapper I know @quavohuncho. Love everyone who helped make this happen. @wyattspainwinfrey @jackantonoff @claywatch."

Quavo also commented: "One of them ones #Tough 🔥" in the comments.

For now, it's probably best to assume that Lana Del Rey and Quavo are just friends. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if they say anything more.

