Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Still Together Or Have They Split?

14 February 2023, 12:37

Megan Fox and MGK are facing split rumours but are they still together?
Megan Fox and MGK are facing split rumours but are they still together? Picture: Alamy
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been the talk of the internet amid rumours they’ve broken up - but what’s happening with the stars and are they still engaged?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been the centre of headlines as rumours have swirled that they've called time on their relationship.

The A-list couple, who got engaged in January 2022, were last seen together while attending Drake's Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday night.

However, hours later, Megan, 36, sparked split rumours with MGK, 32, after she deleted all traces of him from her Instagram account and shared a cryptic post, alluding to their breakup.

But what’s happening with Megan Fox and MGK and have they split?

Here’s what we know…

Are Megan Fox and MGK still together?
Have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly split?

Megan and MGK are reportedly still together but are currently not on speaking terms, according to reports.

It all started when Jennifer’s Body actress Megan first sparked rumours she had split from MGK after she wiped all images of them from her Instagram account and unfollowed him.

She later followed Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem - who MGK has famously had a feud with for years.

Megan then hinted at infidelity in their relationship as she shared a cryptic post including photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire, alongside the caption: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath.”

The caption was lyrics from Beyoncé’s 2016 album ‘Lemonade’, which was famously inspired by her relationship with her husband Jay-Z after he was said to have been unfaithful during their marriage.

A fan commented on the post at the time, suggesting that MGK “got with Sophie”, referring to his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, to which Megan replied: “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Megan later deleted her Instagram and has since reignited split rumours with MGK after she took off her engagement ring.

An insider told PEOPLE that the stars had a fight over the weekend, leaving her ‘very upset’, adding that they are not on speaking terms.

"Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him," says the source.

"They haven't officially called off the engagement,” said the insider, “but Megan took her ring off,” adding that they “have had issues in the past, [but] things seem pretty serious this time."

