Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Are Engaged!

By Capital FM

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged and the proposal went exactly as fans would have expected.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, and Megan Fox, 35, are engaged after a year and a half of dating, capturing the romantic moment at a location close to the couple’s hearts.

Under a banyan tree where they sat at the start of their relationship ‘and asked for magic’, dad of one MGK got down on one knee with candles around them.

Fans Convinced Kourtney Kardashian Is Dropping Clues She’s Pregnant With Travis Barker

Megan posted the heart-melting moment on Instagram, alongside the caption: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met in 2020. Picture: Getty

“We asked for magic.”

She went on: “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

Megan Fox's engagement ring consists of two stones. Picture: Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

Megan ended the caption with an admission we’d rather not know more about: “…and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22.”

MGK has since posted a video of Megan showing off her ring which consists of an emerald and a diamond set on a bedazzled silver band.

He wrote beside it: “‘Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me.

“I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started dating in 2020. Picture: Megan Fox/Instagram

It comes just a few months after their close friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged.

We can’t wait to see the pics from both of these weddings!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital