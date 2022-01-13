Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Are Engaged!

13 January 2022, 10:12

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged and the proposal went exactly as fans would have expected.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, and Megan Fox, 35, are engaged after a year and a half of dating, capturing the romantic moment at a location close to the couple’s hearts.

Under a banyan tree where they sat at the start of their relationship ‘and asked for magic’, dad of one MGK got down on one knee with candles around them.

Fans Convinced Kourtney Kardashian Is Dropping Clues She’s Pregnant With Travis Barker

Megan posted the heart-melting moment on Instagram, alongside the caption: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met in 2020
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met in 2020. Picture: Getty

“We asked for magic.”

She went on: “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

Megan Fox's engagement ring consists of two stones
Megan Fox's engagement ring consists of two stones. Picture: Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

Megan ended the caption with an admission we’d rather not know more about: “…and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22.”

MGK has since posted a video of Megan showing off her ring which consists of an emerald and a diamond set on a bedazzled silver band.

He wrote beside it: “‘Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me.

“I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started dating in 2020
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started dating in 2020. Picture: Megan Fox/Instagram

It comes just a few months after their close friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged.

We can’t wait to see the pics from both of these weddings!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Does Liberty Poole have a boyfriend?

Does Liberty Poole Have A Boyfriend? The Lowdown On Her Dating Life

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Liberty Poole?

Love Island 2021 Liberty Poole: Age, Job and Instagram Revealed

Who is Shimon Hayut from the Tinder Swindler and where is he now?

The Tinder Swindler: Who Is Shimon Hayut & What Did He Do?

Hugo rapped up a storm on Tik Tok...

Love Island's Hugo Hammond Divides Fans With Tik Tok Rap

Love Island

Who are the members in the Hype House in LA?

Who Are The Members Of The Hype House In The New Netflix Show?

Did Jake reference Taylor Swift's 'Red' era?

Taylor Swift Fans Are Losing It Over Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Red' Moment

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star