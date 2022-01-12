Fans Convinced Kourtney Kardashian Is Dropping Clues She’s Pregnant With Travis Barker

12 January 2022, 15:44 | Updated: 12 January 2022, 16:49

Here's why fans think Kourtney Kardashian could be pregnant
Here's why fans think Kourtney Kardashian could be pregnant. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram stories have had everyone talking! Here are the clues that have convinced fans she might be pregnant with Travis Barker.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The rumour mill has been spinning out of control since Kourtney Kardashian fans began theorising that the reality star could be pregnant!

Online sleuths are scouring the 42-year-old’s social media pages in search of clues she is expecting a baby with fiancé Travis Barker.

Kourtney Sends Khloé Kardashian Flowers After Tristan Thompson Paternity Test Results

Wild theories have begun to emerge online as fans dissect every detail of Kourtney’s online presence.

The loved up pair have gone from strength to strength since news broke of their romance in January 2021, they’ve since become engaged in the most picture-perfect proposal – and now, according to fans, they could be preparing for their first baby?

Here’s why Kourtney’s followers think she’s expecting her fourth child…

Could Kourtney be expecting her first child with Travis Barker?
Could Kourtney be expecting her first child with Travis Barker? Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

One video, in particular, has been doing the rounds! Superfan Jordyn Woodruff caught everyone's attention when she posted an Instagram reel explaining all the Easter Eggs from Kourtney's profile that could be pointing towards baby number four!

The first hint was the post made by the KUWTK star that showed off a bejewelled avocado – random we know!

But the bling is thought to have a revealing meaning!

The fan stated in the reel: "Then Kourtney Kardashian posted this avocado to her Instagram Story and kept showing it off."Then she posted this picture with her hands over her stomach. And at 16 weeks, your baby is the size of an avocado.”

Kourtney Kardashian hints at pregnancy rumours on Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian hints at pregnancy rumours on Instagram. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021
Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The mum-of-three also posted a close-up snap to her story of her holding her belly whilst donning a SKIMS bodysuit, many of her followers took this to be a major clue.

Jordyn said in the video: "Then she posted this picture with her hands over her stomach. And at 16 weeks, your baby is the size of an avocado.”

All the clues are coming together...

Fans think Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram stories are full of clues
Fans think Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram stories are full of clues. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

To add even more fuel to the fire, when she posted a throwback photo of herself posing with a breast pump! It's safe to say fans don't need much more convincing.

The POOSH owner is yet to comment on the swirling rumours, but we're keeping our eyes peeled for more clues!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Liberty Poole has earned a huge net worth since appearing on Love Island

Liberty Poole’s Huge Net Worth Revealed After Leaving Love Island

Harry Styles will play Eros in the next Eternals

Harry Styles Dancing Behind The Scenes In Eternals Dressed As Eros Is Everything

Adele's 'Oh My God' is a huge track from her album 30'

Adele’s ‘Oh My God’ Lyrics And Meaning Decoded

Khloé and Tristan have spoken since the paternity test results

Khloé Kardashian Has Responded To Tristan’s Public Apology With Private Message

The lowdown on the returning cast of Cheer season 2 and what happened to Jerry Harris

Which Cheer Stars Are Returning For Season 2 & What Happened To Jerry Harris?

Joe Jonas joined Francis Bourgeois for train spotting

Joe Jonas Joins TikTok’s Francis Bourgeois Train Spotting And It's Too Wholesome For Words

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star