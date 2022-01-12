Fans Convinced Kourtney Kardashian Is Dropping Clues She’s Pregnant With Travis Barker

Here's why fans think Kourtney Kardashian could be pregnant. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram/Alamy

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram stories have had everyone talking! Here are the clues that have convinced fans she might be pregnant with Travis Barker.

The rumour mill has been spinning out of control since Kourtney Kardashian fans began theorising that the reality star could be pregnant!

Online sleuths are scouring the 42-year-old’s social media pages in search of clues she is expecting a baby with fiancé Travis Barker.

Wild theories have begun to emerge online as fans dissect every detail of Kourtney’s online presence.

The loved up pair have gone from strength to strength since news broke of their romance in January 2021, they’ve since become engaged in the most picture-perfect proposal – and now, according to fans, they could be preparing for their first baby?

Here’s why Kourtney’s followers think she’s expecting her fourth child…

Could Kourtney be expecting her first child with Travis Barker? Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

One video, in particular, has been doing the rounds! Superfan Jordyn Woodruff caught everyone's attention when she posted an Instagram reel explaining all the Easter Eggs from Kourtney's profile that could be pointing towards baby number four!

The first hint was the post made by the KUWTK star that showed off a bejewelled avocado – random we know!

But the bling is thought to have a revealing meaning!

The fan stated in the reel: "Then Kourtney Kardashian posted this avocado to her Instagram Story and kept showing it off."Then she posted this picture with her hands over her stomach. And at 16 weeks, your baby is the size of an avocado.”

Kourtney Kardashian hints at pregnancy rumours on Instagram. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The mum-of-three also posted a close-up snap to her story of her holding her belly whilst donning a SKIMS bodysuit, many of her followers took this to be a major clue.

Jordyn said in the video: "Then she posted this picture with her hands over her stomach. And at 16 weeks, your baby is the size of an avocado.”

All the clues are coming together...

Fans think Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram stories are full of clues. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

To add even more fuel to the fire, when she posted a throwback photo of herself posing with a breast pump! It's safe to say fans don't need much more convincing.

The POOSH owner is yet to comment on the swirling rumours, but we're keeping our eyes peeled for more clues!

