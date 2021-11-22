Who Is Machine Gun Kelly’s Daughter Casie Colson Baker & Mother Of His Child Emma Cannon?

By Capital FM

Who is Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter, Casie Colson Baker? And who’s the mother of MGK’s child?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter tends to stay out of the spotlight but the rapper took her along to the American Music Awards on Sunday evening.

MGK - real name Richard Colson Baker - often attends red carpet events with his movie star girlfriend Megan Fox, but enjoyed a cute father-daughter date with his child, Casie at the AMAs.

However, some fans of the rapper are only just realising that he’s a father, with the pair trending on Twitter following their appearance at the award show over the weekend.

Kourtney Kardashian Accuses Kim Of ‘Copying’ Her And Travis Barker With Pete Davidson Romance

So, who is Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter, Casie? How old is she and who did MGK have a child with?

Here’s what you need to know about his family life and his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon…

Machine Gun Kelly has a daughter named Casie Colson Baker. Picture: Instagram

Casie Colson Baker was born in 2009. Picture: Instagram

Who is Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter and how old is she?

Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter, Casie Colson Baker, is 12 years old and was born in July 2009.

Although the rapper tends to keep the young girl out of the spotlight, they have been spotted out and about together on a number of occasions.

Casie has even been spotted hanging out with her dad and Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly shares his daughter Casie with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. Picture: Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly attended the 2021 AMAs with daughter Casie. Picture: Getty

Machine Gun Kelly became a father to Casie when he was 18 years old. Picture: Getty

Who is Machine Gun Kelly’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama Emma Cannon?

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, shares his daughter Casie Colson Baker with his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon.

Unlike MGK’s other past relationships, Emma is completely out of the spotlight as the pair met before he rose to fame.

MGK and Emma are said to have dated briefly after meeting at a Blink-182 concert when they were just 18 years old and welcomed their daughter the same year.

Despite their split, the pair are thought to be on good terms, with Machine Gun Kelly even calling Emma ‘the best mother I’ve seen first hand’ in a Mother’s Day post back in 2013.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital