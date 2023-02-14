All The Backstage Super Bowl Rihanna Moments Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

Rihanna's backstage Super Bowl moments are the definition of memorable. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Capital FM

Rihanna landed herself a spot in the history books thanks to her memorable Super Bowl halftime show - and here’s why fans can’t stop talking about it.

Rihanna blessed us with a more-than-dreamy return to the stage after five years and did so in style as she hit one of the biggest stages; the Super Bowl halftime show.

The run-up to the show saw the internet in anticipation as they awaited what songs Riri would add to her 13-minute set list, and it’s safe to say she didn’t disappoint one bit!

As well as the iconic show itself, the superstar also revealed her second pregnancy on stage as she showcased her baby bump at the very start of her performance.

Since then, we’ve all been obsessed with every moment during the show as well as afterwards, as the 34-year-old mother-of-one showed nothing but those Riri vibes in the aftermath.

Here are some of Riri’s post-Super Bowl moments that are living in our heads rent-free…

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show was a memorable night to say the least. Picture: Getty

Rihanna emerging from her dressing room trailer with golden energy

The Super Bowl halftime performance clearly was just the start of Rih’s good vibes for the night as she was filmed by friends coming out of her dressing room trailer amid the show.

Dressing into an all-black outfit and emerging with an American football-style handbag, the ‘ANTI’ songstress playfully came down the stairs whilst singing and laughing and of course, repping the flag of her home country Barbados.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty sales soared thanks to her brief promotion mid-show

If there’s one thing about Rihanna, she’s going to be a boss babe, and that’s exactly what she did when she took a brief two seconds during her performance to advertise her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty.

She blotted her skin mid-show and although you may have missed it if you blinked, it clearly worked as sales for Rih’s beauty empire soared by a staggering 833% after she promoted it!

Searches for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty soared by 833% after she promoted it during her Super Bowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/G2lVjAV8bm — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2023

Rihanna celebrating the performance with her bodyguard and friends after the show

When we say everyone was as obsessed with the show as us, we mean it! Rih celebrated with her friends, family and security following the performance, who all seemed to be as in awe as us.

She even met Karol G, who was sent into meltdown over meeting Riri, and took the time to teach her Spanish whilst backstage.

These clips are so sweet!

Rihanna, Melissa, her cousins Noella & Nikia as well as her friend Sonita and stylists Jahleel Weaver & Amir Dayi backstage at the Super Bowl after the #HalftimeShow. Video via Melissa. pic.twitter.com/wXP2Kd3wo6 — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) February 13, 2023

Rihanna speaking spanish with Karol G at the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/DcxYB76r68 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2023

Rihanna showing off her baby bump after the show

Mama Fenty’s second pregnancy announcement had us all shedding a tear and she even showcased a closer look at her bump after the show.

The ‘We Found Love’ hitmaker can be seen embracing her bump in the red bodysuit she wore on stage.

Rihanna showcased her baby bump after the Super Bowl. Picture: Twitter

What a memorable return to the stage that was!

