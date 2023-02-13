Here's Every Song In Rihanna's Super Bowl Setlist: From 'What's My Name' To 'Diamonds'

13 February 2023, 13:28

Here's Rihanna's Super Bowl show setlist
Here's Rihanna's Super Bowl show setlist. Picture: Getty/Rihanna/Artwork

By Savannah Roberts

Every single song Rihanna performed at the Super Bowl halftime show...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna is the woman of the moment after her anticipated Super Bowl halftime show finally aired on February 12.

The global pop sensation captured everybody's attention as he made her first live performance in over five years – and she did so whilst pregnant!

How Much Did Rihanna Get Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show?

20 Photos From Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance That Make Us Feel Like We Were There

Riri gave an awe-inspiring set that featured everything from dance breaks to floating stages to some seriously impressive vocals – but we just can't get over that setlist...

Rihanna performed a medley of smash-hits
Rihanna performed a medley of smash-hits. Picture: Alamy

The 34-year-old star has been releasing music since 2005 and had an incredibly diverse and extensive discography to choose from when putting together a list of songs for the Super Bowl set.

She delivered bops old and new, illustrating exactly why she's been on top of the music game for nearly two decades – here's every single song she performed during her halftime concert!

Rihanna performed a 13-minute set
Rihanna performed a 13-minute set. Picture: Getty

Rihanna's full Super Bowl halftime show setlist:

  • 'B**** Better Have My Money'
  • 'Where Have You Been?'
  • 'Only Girl in the World'
  • 'We Found Love'
  • 'Rude Boy'
  • 'Work'
  • 'Wild Thoughts'
  • 'Pour It Up'
  • 'All of the Lights'
  • 'Run This Town'
  • 'Umbrella'
  • 'Diamonds'

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Rihanna dropped a huge hint about her pregnancy days before the Super Bowl

Rihanna Dropped The Biggest Hint About Her Pregnancy Just Days Before The Super Bowl

All of the new characters joining You season 4

The Cast Of ‘You’ Season 4: All The New Actors & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

TV & Film

All the photos from Rihanna's Super Bowl performance

20 Photos From Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance That Make Us Feel Like We Were There

Features

How much did Rihanna make from the 2023 Super Bowl?

How Much Did Rihanna Get Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show?

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 & Rihanna's halftime show

How To Watch Back The Super Bowl 2023 & Rihanna's Performance In The UK

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: When Is It & What Will She Perform?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star