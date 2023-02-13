Here's Every Song In Rihanna's Super Bowl Setlist: From 'What's My Name' To 'Diamonds'

By Savannah Roberts

Every single song Rihanna performed at the Super Bowl halftime show...

Rihanna is the woman of the moment after her anticipated Super Bowl halftime show finally aired on February 12.

The global pop sensation captured everybody's attention as he made her first live performance in over five years – and she did so whilst pregnant!

Riri gave an awe-inspiring set that featured everything from dance breaks to floating stages to some seriously impressive vocals – but we just can't get over that setlist...

Rihanna performed a medley of smash-hits. Picture: Alamy

The 34-year-old star has been releasing music since 2005 and had an incredibly diverse and extensive discography to choose from when putting together a list of songs for the Super Bowl set.

She delivered bops old and new, illustrating exactly why she's been on top of the music game for nearly two decades – here's every single song she performed during her halftime concert!

Rihanna performed a 13-minute set. Picture: Getty

Rihanna's full Super Bowl halftime show setlist:

'B**** Better Have My Money'

'Where Have You Been?'

'Only Girl in the World'

'We Found Love'

'Rude Boy'

'Work'

'Wild Thoughts'

'Pour It Up'

'All of the Lights'

'Run This Town'

'Umbrella'

'Diamonds'

