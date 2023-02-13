20 Photos From Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance That Make Us Feel Like We Were There

All the photos from Rihanna's Super Bowl performance. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

After a long wait, Rihanna delivered her jaw-dropping performance Super Bowl halftime show, and we haven't been able to think about anything since!

Rihanna blew audiences away as she stepped out onto the Super Bowl stage for her iconic halftime show performance.

The concert was one for the history books as the 34-year-old delivered a live set full of her limitless smash-hits for the first time in over five years!

She belted out the likes of 'Only Girl (In The World)', 'We Found Love', 'Umbrella' and many more – making us all just a little nostalgic in the process!

Not only did she fill the stadium with those unparalleled vocals, but she also did multiple choreographed routines with a crew of over 80 dancers, and even gave Fenty Beauty a shoutout as she touched up her make-up!

Fans were sent into a tailspin when the star seemingly confirmed her second pregnancy as she removed her puffer coat, revealing a baby bump underneath.

It was an undeniably memorable show, and if you're anything like us, you're wishing you were there to watch it all play out in real-time.

But fret not, here are all the must-see photos that will make you feel like you had a front-row seat...

She started her performance on a floating stage in the centre of the stadium She wore an all red ensemble. Picture: Getty The pop star floated in to the stadium. Picture: Getty Rihanna looked iconically chill backstage at the 2023 Super Bowl Rihanna was getting ready for her big moment. Picture: Getty Rihanna was getting in the zone. Picture: Getty Adele getting ready for Rihanna's performance quickly generated memes Adele was seen looking excited for the big show. Picture: Twitter XHXHDHDHDHDH I love Adele pic.twitter.com/cTlH9Zu1SU — dani (@kordeilogy) February 13, 2023 H.E.R had a front row seat for Riri's return to the stage H.E.R posted to Twitter before the show. Picture: H.E.R/Twitter The pop star had over 80 dancers on-stage with her The set design was all red and white. Picture: Alamy Rihanna did a routine with her dance crew. Picture: Getty Nearly 800 people were involved in creating the performance altogether. Picture: Getty She cradled her baby bump backstage, confirming that she's expecting her second child Rihanna is having another baby! Picture: Twitter Cara Delevingne showed that her Super Bowl priority was the 'We Found Love' singer Cara Delevingne repped Riri with her outfit. Picture: Getty Riri dedicated a moment of her performance to her Fenty Beauty brand She touched up her make-up mid-performance. Picture: Alamy THIS MOMENT pic.twitter.com/5SVPMRK0Sr — Rihanna Charts (@RFentyCharts) February 13, 2023 Jay-Z and Blue Ivy were ready for the match and concert Jay-Z and Blue Ivy attended. Picture: Getty Everyone was wowed by Rihanna's first live performance in over five years Rihanna is back! Picture: Getty She wowed the crowds. Picture: Getty Rihanna closed her Super Bowl set with none other than 'Diamonds' She sang her heart out. Picture: Getty 'Diamonds' ended the performance on a dazzling note. Picture: Getty Wow, just wow! Picture: Alamy

What was your favourite moment from Miss Fenty's return to the stage?

