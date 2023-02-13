20 Photos From Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance That Make Us Feel Like We Were There

All the photos from Rihanna's Super Bowl performance
All the photos from Rihanna's Super Bowl performance. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

After a long wait, Rihanna delivered her jaw-dropping performance Super Bowl halftime show, and we haven't been able to think about anything since!

Rihanna blew audiences away as she stepped out onto the Super Bowl stage for her iconic halftime show performance.

The concert was one for the history books as the 34-year-old delivered a live set full of her limitless smash-hits for the first time in over five years!

She belted out the likes of 'Only Girl (In The World)', 'We Found Love', 'Umbrella' and many more – making us all just a little nostalgic in the process!

Not only did she fill the stadium with those unparalleled vocals, but she also did multiple choreographed routines with a crew of over 80 dancers, and even gave Fenty Beauty a shoutout as she touched up her make-up!

Fans were sent into a tailspin when the star seemingly confirmed her second pregnancy as she removed her puffer coat, revealing a baby bump underneath.

It was an undeniably memorable show, and if you're anything like us, you're wishing you were there to watch it all play out in real-time.

But fret not, here are all the must-see photos that will make you feel like you had a front-row seat...

  1. She started her performance on a floating stage in the centre of the stadium

    She wore an all red ensemble
    She wore an all red ensemble. Picture: Getty
    The pop star floated in to the stadium
    The pop star floated in to the stadium. Picture: Getty

  2. Rihanna looked iconically chill backstage at the 2023 Super Bowl

    Rihanna was getting ready for her big moment
    Rihanna was getting ready for her big moment. Picture: Getty
    Rihanna was getting in the zone
    Rihanna was getting in the zone. Picture: Getty

  3. Adele getting ready for Rihanna's performance quickly generated memes

    Adele was seen looking excited for the big show
    Adele was seen looking excited for the big show. Picture: Twitter

  4. H.E.R had a front row seat for Riri's return to the stage

    H.E.R posted to Twitter before the show
    H.E.R posted to Twitter before the show. Picture: H.E.R/Twitter

  5. The pop star had over 80 dancers on-stage with her

    The set design was all red and white
    The set design was all red and white. Picture: Alamy
    Rihanna did a routine with her dance crew
    Rihanna did a routine with her dance crew. Picture: Getty
    Nearly 800 people were involved in creating the performance altogether
    Nearly 800 people were involved in creating the performance altogether. Picture: Getty

  6. She cradled her baby bump backstage, confirming that she's expecting her second child

    Rihanna is having another baby!
    Rihanna is having another baby! Picture: Twitter

  7. Cara Delevingne showed that her Super Bowl priority was the 'We Found Love' singer

    Cara Delevingne repped Riri with her outfit
    Cara Delevingne repped Riri with her outfit. Picture: Getty

  8. Riri dedicated a moment of her performance to her Fenty Beauty brand

    She touched up her make-up mid-performance
    She touched up her make-up mid-performance. Picture: Alamy

  9. Jay-Z and Blue Ivy were ready for the match and concert

    Jay-Z and Blue Ivy attended
    Jay-Z and Blue Ivy attended. Picture: Getty

  10. Everyone was wowed by Rihanna's first live performance in over five years

    Rihanna is back!
    Rihanna is back! Picture: Getty
    She wowed the crowds
    She wowed the crowds. Picture: Getty

  11. Rihanna closed her Super Bowl set with none other than 'Diamonds'

    She sang her heart out
    She sang her heart out. Picture: Getty
    'Diamonds' ended the performance on a dazzling note
    'Diamonds' ended the performance on a dazzling note. Picture: Getty
    Wow, just wow!
    Wow, just wow! Picture: Alamy

What was your favourite moment from Miss Fenty's return to the stage?

