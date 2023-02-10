How To Watch The Super Bowl 2023 In The UK & What Time It’s On

By Hayley Habbouchi

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Super Bowl 2023 in the UK including what time it’ll be on and when the halftime show with Rihanna will air.

The Super Bowl 2023 is all everyone can talk about after it was confirmed that Rihanna will be performing during the halftime show, marking her first return to the stage in seven years.

The biggest NFL game of the season will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona this year and will see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head in the playoffs.

This year’s Super Bowl will be the 57th instalment of the major sporting event and will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

But how can I watch the Super Bowl in the UK? What time will it be on and when will Rihanna’s halftime performance take place?

Here’s your guide to the Super Bowl 2023…

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show. Picture: Getty

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 in the UK

The 2023 Super Bowl will air live in the UK on two channels; ITV1 and Sky Sports.

You can also choose to watch the game live via ITVX on TV or online.

The Super Bowl will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona this year. Picture: Getty

The Super Bowl 2023 will take place on February 12. Picture: Rihanna/Instagram

What time is the Super Bowl 2023 on in the UK?

The Super Bowl 2023 kick-off time is at 4.30pm local time (MST), which means it’ll begin at 11.30pm (GMT) in the UK.

The game is set to finish in the early hours of Monday morning in the UK at roughly 3:30am, given there is no overtime.

The Super Bowl 2023 will mark Rihanna's return to stage after seven years. Picture: Getty

What time will Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show be on in the UK?

For all of the Riri fans out there waiting to see the superstar queen make her highly-anticipated return to the stage at the Super Bowl, you should get the popcorn ready from 1am.

Usually, the first half should conclude between 1-1:30am in the UK, and Rih’s performance will last around 13 minutes.

The second half of the game should then start at around 2:30am.

