Rihanna Announces She’s Pregnant With Second Baby After Showcasing Bump During Super Bowl Halftime Show

13 February 2023, 07:52

Rihanna confirmed she's pregnant and expecting her second baby during the Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna confirmed she's pregnant and expecting her second baby during the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna is expecting her second baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky just months after giving birth to her first baby boy.

Rihanna just announced she’s pregnant again with baby number two in the most iconic way!

The Fenty Beauty mogul returned to the stage for the first time in five years for her Super Bowl halftime performance and appeared to confirm her pregnancy as she showcased her bump in a bright red jumpsuit, which was unzipped to reveal a red bodysuit underneath.

Everything Rihanna Has Said About Motherhood Since Welcoming Her Baby Boy

Is Rihanna Going On Tour In 2023?

Fans speculated about whether the singer was pregnant during her 13-minute performance as she rubbed her stomach numerous times throughout, including right at the start.

Rih’s reps later confirmed that she is indeed pregnant again, confirming the news to The Hollywood Reporter following the halftime show.

Rihanna confirmed she's pregnant with her second child during the Super Bowl
Rihanna confirmed she's pregnant with her second child during the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty
Rihanna showcased her baby bump during the Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna showcased her baby bump during the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty

The incredible news comes less than a year after she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together; a baby boy in May 2022.

The internet has since been sent into meltdown following both Riri’s iconic return to the stage and her exciting pregnancy news, with fans and fellow stars rushing online to congratulate her.

The 34-year-old’s return to the stage was the most highly anticipated performance of the year so far, and she didn’t disappoint at all.

Rih impressively performed a medley of her biggest hits during the 13-minute halftime show - a task seemingly impossible with her iconic music catalogue!

Rihanna welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May 2022
Rihanna welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May 2022. Picture: Getty
Rihanna welcomed her first child in May last year
Rihanna welcomed her first child in May last year. Picture: Rihanna/TikTok

She performed hits such as ‘Only Girl In The World’, ‘Diamonds’, ‘Where Have You Been’, ‘Work’, ‘Wild Thoughts’, ‘We Found Love’ and many more.

A$AP Rocky was also spotted looking like the proudest boyfriend ever after he stood by the side of the stage taking videos of the star and enjoying the show.

Close friends of Rih also attended the performance to support her including Jay-Z, her brother Rorrey Fenty and NBA star LeBron James.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles shouted out One Direction during his BRITs winning speech

Harry Styles Thanks One Direction Bandmates During The BRITs 2023 Winning Speech

Events

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Harry Styles turned heads at the BRITs

Harry Styles Brings Flower Power To The BRITs Red Carpet

Emily In Paris' Lucien & Camille arrived at The BRITs 2023 together

The BRITs 2023: Emily In Paris Co-Stars Lucien Laviscount And Camille Razat Were Each Other's Date

Events

Exclusive
Jessie J revealed she's having a baby boy

Jessie J Confirms She’s Having A Baby Boy And Discusses Baby Names

Events

All the hottest red carpet looks from The BRITs 2023

The BRITs 2023 Red Carpet Is Serving Fashion: All The Looks From Leigh-Anne Pinnock To Maya Jama

Events

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star