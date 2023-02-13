Rihanna Announces She’s Pregnant With Second Baby After Showcasing Bump During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna confirmed she's pregnant and expecting her second baby during the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Rihanna is expecting her second baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky just months after giving birth to her first baby boy.

Rihanna just announced she’s pregnant again with baby number two in the most iconic way!

The Fenty Beauty mogul returned to the stage for the first time in five years for her Super Bowl halftime performance and appeared to confirm her pregnancy as she showcased her bump in a bright red jumpsuit, which was unzipped to reveal a red bodysuit underneath.

Fans speculated about whether the singer was pregnant during her 13-minute performance as she rubbed her stomach numerous times throughout, including right at the start.

Rih’s reps later confirmed that she is indeed pregnant again, confirming the news to The Hollywood Reporter following the halftime show.

Rihanna confirmed she's pregnant with her second child during the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Rihanna showcased her baby bump during the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty

The incredible news comes less than a year after she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together; a baby boy in May 2022.

The internet has since been sent into meltdown following both Riri’s iconic return to the stage and her exciting pregnancy news, with fans and fellow stars rushing online to congratulate her.

The 34-year-old’s return to the stage was the most highly anticipated performance of the year so far, and she didn’t disappoint at all.

Rih impressively performed a medley of her biggest hits during the 13-minute halftime show - a task seemingly impossible with her iconic music catalogue!

Rihanna welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May 2022. Picture: Getty

Rihanna reveals she is pregnant with her second child during her #SuperBowl Halftime performance. pic.twitter.com/IsSFZ3X4MZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2023

Rihanna welcomed her first child in May last year. Picture: Rihanna/TikTok

She performed hits such as ‘Only Girl In The World’, ‘Diamonds’, ‘Where Have You Been’, ‘Work’, ‘Wild Thoughts’, ‘We Found Love’ and many more.

A$AP Rocky was also spotted looking like the proudest boyfriend ever after he stood by the side of the stage taking videos of the star and enjoying the show.

Close friends of Rih also attended the performance to support her including Jay-Z, her brother Rorrey Fenty and NBA star LeBron James.

