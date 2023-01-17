Everything Rihanna Has Said About Motherhood Since Welcoming Her Baby Boy

On Air Now
17 January 2023
Rihanna became a mum for the first time last year and has since been settling into motherhood with her son.
Rihanna welcomed her baby boy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022 and has been sharing insight into her time as a first-time mama since.
The ‘ANTI’ songstress has kept some details about her son private - including his name - but recently shared the first-ever video of him on TikTok - and yes, he is adorable!
As the 34-year-old superstar has been settling into motherhood, Riri has gushed about her little one a number of times already.
Here’s what Rih has said about her bundle of joy so far…
A source told PEOPLE that Rih and Rocky are having the time of their lives raising their baby boy.
They said: “Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy.”
The insider went on to say that Rocky is "very involved as well and a great dad."
Riri shared the first clip of her son in December and fans have been obsessed since!
Her little one giggled away in the clip as he hilariously tried to grab the phone off of her.
Riri got candid about motherhood back in November, telling the Washington Post: “We just didn’t get around to it yet, really."
“We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there,” she added.
Sharing just how much she’s loving being a mama, Riri told E! Online that since becoming a mum, she’s noticed similarities with her own mother.
She said: “It is weird. Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way."
