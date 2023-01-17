Everything Rihanna Has Said About Motherhood Since Welcoming Her Baby Boy

17 January 2023, 16:48

Everything Rihanna has said about motherhood and her son
Everything Rihanna has said about motherhood and her son. Picture: Getty/TikTok
Rihanna became a mum for the first time last year and has since been settling into motherhood with her son.

Rihanna welcomed her baby boy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022 and has been sharing insight into her time as a first-time mama since.

The ‘ANTI’ songstress has kept some details about her son private - including his name - but recently shared the first-ever video of him on TikTok - and yes, he is adorable!

As the 34-year-old superstar has been settling into motherhood, Riri has gushed about her little one a number of times already.

Here’s what Rih has said about her bundle of joy so far…

Rihanna has opened up about motherhood
Rihanna has opened up about motherhood. Picture: Alamy

Rihanna ‘loves’ being a mum

A source told PEOPLE that Rih and Rocky are having the time of their lives raising their baby boy.

They said: “Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy.”

The insider went on to say that Rocky is "very involved as well and a great dad."

Rihanna has been settling into life as a first-time mother
Rihanna has been settling into life as a first-time mother. Picture: Getty

Rihanna shares the first video of her baby boy

Riri shared the first clip of her son in December and fans have been obsessed since!

Her little one giggled away in the clip as he hilariously tried to grab the phone off of her.

Rihanna shares why she hasn’t announced her son’s name yet

Riri got candid about motherhood back in November, telling the Washington Post: “We just didn’t get around to it yet, really."

“We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there,” she added.

Rihanna is yet to share her son's name
Rihanna is yet to share her son's name. Picture: Getty

Rihanna opens up about motherhood

Sharing just how much she’s loving being a mama, Riri told E! Online that since becoming a mum, she’s noticed similarities with her own mother.

She said: “It is weird. Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way."

