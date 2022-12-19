Rihanna Shares Adorable First Video Of Baby Boy With A$AP Rocky

By Kathryn Knight

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have finally shared a look at their baby boy with the world, after keeping photos of their son understandably private.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became parents in May 2022, and seven months later they’ve decided to share pictures of their little one with the world.

Over the weekend the couple shared exclusive photos to Hollywood Unlocked of their son and hours later Riri took to TikTok to give a full first look at her little one.

In the heart-melting clip, the pop sensation films their tot in the back of the car, capturing him hilariously trying to grab her phone and making adorable squeaky noises.

The TikTok – which was also Rihanna’s debut video on the app – racked up over 16 million views within just a few days.

“Hacked,” she joked in the caption.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have shared the first photos of their baby boy. Picture: Alamy

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their son in May 2022. Picture: Getty

The ‘Lift Me Up’ singer shared the clip shortly after giving exclusive photos of her son with A$AP to Hollywood Unlocked, after she discovered paparazzi had taken unauthorised photos of their baby.

The publication’s founder Jason Lee explained Rihanna came to him to release the photos after paps threatened to release the unauthorised pictures.

He explained: “Yesterday she FaceTimed me to tell me that paparazzi took unauthorized photos of their baby and planned to release them. So she said if anyone was going to put it out she wanted me to.

“She wanted BLACK MEDIA to be the one to do it since she wasn’t going to be given the choice.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are yet to share their son's name. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and A$AP are yet to share their son’s name with the world, telling the Washington Post in November why the detail remains under wraps.

She told the publication: “We just didn’t get around to it yet, really.

“We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

Rihanna and A$AP announced her pregnancy back in January, following the news with a series of iconic maternity looks and baby bump pictures.

