QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Rihanna’s Most Iconic Lyrics?

The ultimate quiz for Rihanna fans. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

It’s time to put your Rihanna skills to the test and see if you still remember the lyrics to her biggest songs over the years!

Rihanna is one of the biggest pop stars of our generation and although she hasn’t dropped new music in a few years, fans are already excited for her comeback.

Let’s be honest, we all still replay all of her hits from back in the day to her most recent ones.

As we gear up for new music from the soon-to-be first-time mama, let’s see if you can remember the lyrics to Riri’s biggest anthems…

Rihanna Dishes On How She And A$AP Rocky Finally Got Together After Years Of Friendship

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital