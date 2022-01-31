Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

31 January 2022, 16:32

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl
Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl.
Rihanna is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky - here’s what you need to know about the singer’s due date and whether she’s having a baby boy or girl.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first baby together and our hearts are bursting!

The pregnant songstress debuted her baby bump in snaps obtained by People, where she and her long-term rapper boyfriend look happier than ever.

Rihanna Pregnant And Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

But when is Riri due and is she having a baby boy or girl?

Let’s take a look at Rihanna’s pregnancy details…

Rihanna is pregnant with her first baby!
Rihanna is pregnant with her first baby!
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020

What is Rihanna’s due date?

It is thought that Riri is around the 3/4 month mark as she’s already shown off her stunning growing baby bump.

This means the Savage X Fenty owner could potentially expect to give birth this summer, around June/July time.

However, Riri is yet to confirm her due date herself so we’ll have to wait and see!

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky having a baby boy or girl?
Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky having a baby boy or girl?

Is Rihanna have a baby boy or girl?

As Rihanna is yet to post about her pregnancy herself, it’s not yet known whether she and her beau are expecting a baby boy or girl.

However, of course, all that matters is that the pair welcome a healthy bub!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are set to become first-time parents
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are set to become first-time parents

Have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky discussed baby names?

Riri is yet to give any details about her pregnancy so when it comes to baby names, your guess is just as good as ours!

However, Rihanna’s real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, while A$AP’s real name is Rakim Mayers - so, maybe they’ll lean towards a name beginning with ‘R’?

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for all the latest updates!

