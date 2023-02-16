Rihanna Admits She Only Recently Learnt Of Her Second Pregnancy As She Poses For First Pictures With Son

By Capital FM

Rihanna wow’ed the internet with her new British Vogue photoshoot as she posed in pictures with her baby boy and A$AP Rocky for the first time.

Rihanna has us all living in a bubble with her after she announced her second pregnancy on the biggest stage during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Just days later, Riri’s cover shoot with British Vogue sent us all into meltdown as she posed with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their 9-month-old son for the very first time - looking like the most perfect family!

The ‘ANTI’ superstar shared a series of snaps from the shoot to her Instagram, debuting her adorable baby boy on the social media app just 3 months after sharing his face on TikTok.

Since Rih was confirmed as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show last year, fans had been gearing up for months to find out which songs she would perform during her 13-minute performance on February 12.

Rihanna confirmed she's pregnant again at the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty

And while we were all focused on her performance and rumoured new music announcements after the show, it turns out the biggest surprise of all was when she showcased her baby bump in a red bodysuit at the beginning of her performance, revealing she’s expecting baby no.2 just nine months after welcoming her son.

It goes without saying that fans and fellow stars were all ecstatic for the mama-of-one, but it turns out Riri was just as surprised when finding out about her pregnancy, revealing she didn’t know she was pregnant until recently.

In the caption for one of the photos she uploaded on Instagram from the Vogue shoot, Riri said: “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second baby together. Picture: Getty

Now that’s what we call an iconic family portrait!

Riri is yet to reveal exactly when she found out about her pregnancy, but the photoshoot was taken in December 2022, so it’s likely she found out after that.

It’s not known how far along she is either, but it’s likely she’s past the four-month mark following her reveal, so a summer baby could be on the cards for Rih.

