Rihanna R9 Album: Release Date, Songs, Artwork And More

Rihanna's New Album Is On The Way. Picture: Getty

Rihanna's new album is set to be released this year and the Barbadian beauty has just dropped some more clues on what we can expect from her next creation...

Rihanna's last album was 'ANTI' all the way back in 2016, so we kinda deserve a brand new album from RiRi, right?

The 'Work' star has teased brand new music for a while now and it appears that she's going to be dropping a brand new album on us very soon. Here are all the details...

Rihanna & Kendrick Lamar At The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

What is the title of Rihanna's new album?

At the moment, Rihanna hasn't revealed the name of her brand new album, but social media has been referring to the project as #R9 as it's going to be Rihanna's ninth studio album.

As fans have referred to it as R9 for so long, the singer is now struggling to think of a more fitting name. In an interview with the New York Times she said: "So far it’s just been R9, thanks to the Navy. I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this 'R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?' How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?"

What's the release date for Rihanna's new album?

We know that Rihanna has been in the studio at various points across the past year, but so far she hasn't confirmed a release date for R9.

Ever since she released her album 'Rated R', Rihanna has mainly released her albums in November, although 'ANTI' was released in January, so we're keeping our fingers crossed that she drops her new album over the next few months.

Are there any collabs on Rihanna's new album?

When we caught up with Raye recently, she confirmed that she'd been writing songs for Rihanna's new album, but couldn't confirm whether she'd be making an appearance on the final release.

And during her New York Times interview RiRi was quizzed on rumours of a Lady Gaga collaboration, but she it's not something the ladies have in the works.

"Maybe because she followed me on Instagram. It’s not in the books right now, but I’m not against it," the Fenty entrepreneur added.

She also ruled out any more collaborations with Drake in the near future, saying: "I don't see it happening. Not on this album, that's for sure."

Other rumoured collaborators on the album include Cardi B, long-time collaborator Calvin Harris, A$AP Rocky and Diplo, who told iHeartRadio, “We talked a little bit because she’s writing a lot of new music right now for her next project and, hopefully, we can connect.”

What's the artwork for Rihanna's new album?

With details around Rihanna's new album very limited right now, we don't have a cover for the release, but we wouldn't be disappointed if Rihanna used any of her recent Instagram pictures as the album artowrk because there are some fure options to choose from...

Is Rihanna releasing a double album?

Last year, a theory emerged that suggested Rihanna's new album could actually be a double album and if we're being completely honest, that news got us seriously excited.

Speaking to Metro, one source claimed, “Rihanna wasn’t happy with how her last album performed – even though she loved how it turned out, she knows she needs a new project full of smash hits to avoid two back-to-back flops."

They added: "She’s currently recording two albums – one full of chart-friendly songs, and another made up of moody and experimental tracks – and is considering releasing a double disc if she feels the songs won’t mesh well on the same album.”

Will Rihanna's new album be a Reggae album?

When Rihanna was promoting her Savage X Fenty line, an interview she did with Vogue claimed she's working on a Reggae album, much to the surprise of fans.

The article claimed, "With her next record—her ninth—Rihanna is moving the needle on her creative output all over again: She plans to make a reggae album."

They added, "Though it’s too soon to name a full list of collaborators, one early influence may be Supa Dups, the Jamaican-born record producer who has worked with such dancehall greats as Beenie Man, Sean Paul, and Elephant Man."

Rihanna has also confirmed a Reggae album is in the works, confirming the news in her interview with T magazine.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky At Paris Fashion Week 2018. Picture: Getty

