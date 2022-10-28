Rihanna Fans Are All Noticing The Same Thing About ‘Lift Me Up’ Artwork

By Kathryn Knight

Rihanna officially made her return to music on Friday, with new single ‘Lift Me Up’.

Rihanna’s released new music for the first time in six years after she was asked to sing on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

On Friday, ‘Lift Me Up’, which is in honour of Black Panther’s late star Chadwick Boseman, hit streaming platforms and the fan reactions are just as expected.

Twitter are in awe once again of RiRi’s unmissable vocals, with fans saying they didn’t realise just how much they missed her voice.

Rihanna has released 'Lift Me Up' in honour of Chadwick Boseman. Picture: Getty

'Lift Me Up' is in honour of Chadwick Boseman. Picture: Getty

People have also been comparing the single’s artwork to RiRi’s 2006 ‘A Girl Like Me’ album as they both feature a close-up of the singer smouldering at the camera from behind her effortlessly tousled hair.

“Serving A Girl Like Me teas here! I see not much has changed [sic],” one fan tweeted.

“It’s giving ‘A Girl Like Me’ album cover,” said a second.

Some fans also reckon they can hear similarities in the new tune and RiRi’s 2006 title track: “This Rihanna track? Whew. Some of her most precious vocals to date. I’m hearing a lil ‘a girl like me’ in these runs.”

Rihanna really gave us A girl like me!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tCsV7Mv0G2 — ~ Mariskas bangs era / 🎉Bday in 2 days 💃🏿🙃~ (@CAPTAINTVEGA) October 28, 2022

“It’s giving ‘Girl Like Me’ but more matured!” Wrote another.

The song was written by Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and Black Panther’s director Ryan Coogler.

On Instagram, Tems said of the track: “Blessed to have written this song in honour of Chadwick Boseman and even more blessed to hear the baddest @badgalriri voice it to perfection.”

The singer-songwriter said she wanted to write something ‘that portrays a warm embrace from all the people I’ve lost in my life.’

The emotional ballad is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

