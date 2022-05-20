What Has Rihanna Named Her Baby Boy?

Fans have been speculating about what Rihanna has named her baby. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Rihanna welcomed her first baby; a son with A$AP Rocky - but has she named her bundle of joy yet?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rihanna has become a first-time mama after welcoming her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky; a son.

The ‘ANTI’ songstress is said to have given birth on Thursday, May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The 34-year-old is yet to confirm the news herself, but stars and fans across the globe have already congratulated the songstress for welcoming her bundle of joy.

Are Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Married? D.M.B Music Video Proposal Has Us Convinced

TMZ reported that Riri welcomed a baby boy - but has the Savage X Fenty mogul named her newborn yet?

Here’s what we know…

Rihanna has welcomed a baby boy. Picture: Getty

What has Rihanna named her baby boy?

As Rihanna is yet to share the news herself that she’s given birth, she is also yet to tell fans if she has a name for her son.

An insider previously told Us Weekly back in February that she wants her Barbados heritage to play a part in the name selection process as her beau also has a Bajan background.

The source said: “Rihanna wants her Barbados heritage honoured when she names her child, [as well as] ASAP’s roots.

“They want both of their cultures included. It is very important to them to keep where they are from passed down to their child."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have become first-time parents. Picture: Getty

Fans have been speculating about what Rihanna has named her baby boy. Picture: Getty

Some people have already begun speculating if the name will honour a family member of Rih’s after she named her makeup and skin range after her surname, Fenty.

The insider went on to say that Rihanna ‘has admiration for so many strong women and men in her family’ and that she has ‘a lot of names to pick from for a starting point’.

Rihanna’s given name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, while Rocky’s real name is Rakim Mayers, so fans have also speculated about whether the couple will select a name beginning with ‘R’ for their son.

Keep an eye on this page for updates!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital